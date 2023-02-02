A potentially dangerous arctic blast is about to bring extremely low temperatures and severe wind chill to the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
National Weather Service meteorologist Stephen Baron said the region hasn’t experienced a wind chill of this magnitude since 2016.
Temperatures will drop over the course of Friday and bottom out just before sunrise Saturday, he said.
Temperatures plummeted similarly last January, but they weren’t mixed with the forecasted wind chills.
That will be the kicker on Friday, as wind chills are expected well below zero degrees, Baron explained.
“These kind of wind chills cause frost bite in minutes,” he said.
Five to 10 minutes outside during these conditions is enough to cause frost bite if not bundled properly, according to the National Weather Service.
Appropriate attire, dressing in layers and limiting skin exposure will make a difference for anyone who needs to venture out.
A wind chill watch is in effect from Friday, Feb. 3, to Saturday, Feb. 4.
The National Weather Service advises people to adjust their plans to limit outside exposure and make sure car gas tanks are filled at least half way.
Cars should also be equipped with first aid kits, extra blankets and warm clothing.
There are additional steps to stay warm and safe inside. Make sure space heaters are away from flammable materials and avoid using ovens as a heating source.
Seniors are more prone to hypothermia and should limit time outside in windy conditions because high winds reduce body temperature faster. It’s encouraged that people check on their elderly neighbors.
Pets are also affected by the extreme cold, and their time outside should be limited to what’s necessary. Paws are susceptible to frost bite like human hands and feet if exposed too long.
A few local towns and cities already have plans in place to offer residents a safe place to get warm.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the Lawrence Public Library will be used as a warming shelter on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Salem fire officials say sleeping bags will be provided to those in need on Friday, and Salem police will check in on homeless encampments.
Plaistow Fire Chief Chris Knutsen said his crews will also be checking on anyone homeless who might need assistance.
Vincent Ouellette, Haverhill’s director of human services, said the Citizens Center at 10 Welcome St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a warming center for residents.
Haverhill residents who lose heat at their homes are asked to contact police.
Shelters such as Mitch’s Place will be available for Haverhill’s homeless population.
