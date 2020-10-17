LAWRENCE — Detective Charlie Saindon was lost.
Wearing jeans, sneakers, a hoodie and a ball cap, he roamed the banks of the Merrimack River while his co-workers flew a drone high above, pinpointing his location.
Saindon could have been a missing child, a runaway teen, an elder with a memory disorder, or a murder suspect on the run, to name just a few scenarios in which the technology can help police.
“To be able to get a bird’s-eye view of a large area ... you can’t put a price on that,” said police Chief Roy Vasque, speaking after the training exercise held behind Pemberton Park.
In recent years, drones – small, unmanned aircraft that are controlled from the ground – have become increasingly popular with law enforcement.
The Lawrence department started looking into the technology after the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster when overpressurized gas lines caused explosions and fires all around Andover, Lawrence and North Andover. A Lawrence teen was killed, dozens of people were injured and a billion dollars in damage occurred to more than 130 homes.
Having drones then, Vasque said, would have “absolutely” been extremely helpful.
“An aerial view would have allowed us to immediately concentrate in different areas,” he said.
In March 2019, Lawrence police met with those in Tewksbury, who already had a drone program in place. That partnership guided them through their own purchases.
“We modeled our program after theirs,” Vasque said.
The department has now invested $10,000 in a variety of drones, including one equipped with a thermal imaging camera and another small enough to fly inside a building or school if necessary.
When the drone cameras are rolling, officers can view the footage on a 55-inch monitor installed in the back of a police cruiser, Vasque said.
Three officers — Ariskelda “Eddy” Southworth, Francis Nova and Chris Cote — are trained and licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration as drone pilots, Vasque said. The trio works alternating, on-call weekly shifts so a police pilot is available to run the drones whenever necessary.
The devices are used only during an emergency, to capture footage of a crime scene, during training, and other similar situations.
Vasque stressed that the drones are not used randomly and personal privacy is respected.
“We don’t just fly over people’s houses,” he said.
Drones are also useful in other areas of the city, such as the Water Department or public works for checking on towers or municipal buildings, Vasque noted.
“It’s available for all kinds of municipal use,” Vasque said.
He stressed how valuable a drone would be during a school emergency involving a search for a suspect.
“We could get eyes there,” without endangering an officer, Vasque said.
“It’s another tool in the tool box,” he added, “a force multiplier.”
