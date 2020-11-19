Binoculars hang from the neck of the bird watcher. A brimmed cap shades her eyes.
Like most birders, Donna Cooper of Andover is forever vigilant, eyes peeled for movement in trees, ears poised for calls and songs.
The president of the Merrimack Valley Bird Club is also on the lookout for trained watchers to seed the 2020 Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 19 in the Andover Circle region.
The pandemic has changed the count's groundrules for health reasons.
Counting species for the national bird census will be less of a group and more of a solo activity.
So Cooper, the local count's coordinator, is recruiting experienced eyes and ears to conduct surveys in the territory's seven sectors in Andover, North Andover, and parts of Tewksbury, Lawrence and North Reading.
Christmas counters can bird in the field or at their backyard feeders, said Cooper, seated at a picnic table on this sunny November morning.
She occasionally lifts her binoculars to home in on song sparrows here at the Albert Retelle Reservation, open space near busy River Road.
Sparrow species abound in Massachusetts. They include tree, common and chipping varieties, and can be difficult to distinguish for all but experienced birders, Cooper says.
The reservation is named for Retelle, Andover's first Conservation Commission chairman, in 1960. He was president of the Merrimack Valley Bird Club from 1967 to 2014.
Merrimack Valley counters have helped with the national bird census for more than 50 years.
This is the 121st year of the Christmas Bird Count, the nation's longest running citizens' science project.
Different circles (each 15 miles in diameter) throughout the country host their counts on different days between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 to render a picture of avian health.
Spotting, identifying and tallying bird species is a widespread activity.
Today, there are over 60,000 counters in 20 countries, with 2,242 teams, and 64 million birds counted — 2,400 species, Cooper said.
More than 45,000 people joined the Christmas Bird Count in the United States alone two years ago. They identified 661 species.
Audubon researchers, conservation biologists, wildlife agencies and others study the census data and other surveys to gauge the health and implement strategies to improve the status of bird populations around the world, Cooper said.
Both Cooper and her husband are sector leaders in the Andover Circle.
Last year on Dec. 15, a warm and cloudy Sunday, 42 Merrimack Valley birders saw 69 species in the Andover Circle. The species ranged from grackles to geese, warblers to wrens.
They included scores of crows and a lone Eastern Screech owl.
You never know what you'll see in the field.
Two years ago, Christmas Bird Counters in Portland, Maine, spied a Great Black Hawk, native to Central and South America.
It was the first of its kind ever counted in the United States and was voted "The Craziest Vagrant of 2018," by the American Birding Association.
Dave Williams, a retired middle-school science teacher who leads the count in Sector 6 of the Andover Circle, traveled to Maine for a look at the big yellow-legged hawk.
This year, Williams will be joined by at least two members of his family – his wife and his daughter – at the Christmas Bird Count.
Andover High graduate Max McCarthy, a Ph.D. candidate at Rutgers University who is studying ecology and evolution, has taken part in five Christmas Bird Counts.
He's the leader of Sector 4, which extends from Route 114 in North Andover east to Boxford State Forest. His mom is a birder, too.
McCarthy says the count always courts surprise, given birds' migratory habits.
Most unusual discoveries are found afield, but feeders regularly attract oddities.
Cooper once saw two different woodpeckers at her feeder — a downy on one side and a hairy on the other.
In the field or backyard, delight and adventure beckon with avian life.
"They flit into your life," Cooper says. "You can't help noticing them. Sometimes they are amazingly beautiful. Sometimes they behave in interesting ways."
For information on how to take part in the Christmas Bird Count, send an email to birdclub.merrimackvalley@gmail.com.