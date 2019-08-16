WEST NEWBURY – Police plan to summons five Boston men to court on charges they broke into several vehicles in the region, including West Newbury, Groveland and Haverhill, this summer.
Chief Jeffrey Durand said in a press release Friday his department is charging four men from Boston and Jamaica Plain and a juvenile from Jamaica Plain, in connection with the breaks.
Durand said the 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old man, also Jamaica Plain, and two Boston men, ages 21 and 20, are charged with receiving stolen property under $1,200 and conspiracy to commit a crime.
In addition, a 20-year-old man from Jamaica Plain is charged with four counts of attempting to commit a crime (larceny under $1,200); two counts of larceny under $1,200; two counts of credit card fraud under $250; two counts of posing without authority as a cardholder; and receiving a stolen credit card.
Durand did not release the names of those charged because they have been summoned to court and haven't been arrested locally.
On June 16, West Newbury police received several reports that someone broke into vehicles overnight in the area of Robin Road and Crane Neck Street, Durand said in the release. A TD Bank card was stolen from one vehicle and would prove important in cracking the case.
That day, Groveland and Haverhill police received several reports of vehicle break-ins. The stolen TD Bank card was reportedly used at the CVS at 425 Lowell Ave., Haverhill, several times between 4:30 and 4:45 a.m. Surveillance video from CVS showed a man, later identified as the 20-year-old from Jamaica Plain, using the card. The card was also reported used at Walmarts in Quincy and Weymouth.
On June 19, four of the men were arrested in Weymouth and charged with breaking into vehicles in that city. Inside one vehicle driven by the suspects, police said they found a laptop that had been reported stolen from a vehicle on Robin Road in West Newbury.
West Newbury police completed their investigation this week and will be issuing summons to the five men, Durand said. They give are expected to appear in Newburyport District Court or, in the case of the 17-year-old, in juvenile court at a later date.
"I want to commend everyone involved in this investigation for their diligence and hard work over the last couple months," Durand said. "This was a very involved case that relied on inter-agency teamwork. It's through our strong law enforcement partnerships that we were able to identify, locate and hold these individuals responsible for the crimes they committed."
Durand reminded residents they can prevent thefts from vehicles by never leaving keys in a car, closing all windows and locking doors, never leaving valuables in a vehicle, and parking in a well-lighted area or, preferably, in a garage. He also recommended installing lights with motion sensors near where you park you car.
Durand also said residents should “beep before you sleep” – clicking the lock button on a key fob every time you get out of your car to make sure it's locked.