Over the past week our readers have thumbed picture albums, combed memory banks and consulted family to identify 18 of 39 people in a captivating 1936 photo taken in Lawrence outside the Rocky Club, an Italian mutual aid society on Chestnut Street.
Bravo and thank you.
It’s an old picture given new life on behalf of Giuseppe Giovini, an Italian historian from Rocca d’Evandro, north of Naples, a tiny town where many Rocky Club members or their families originated.
Giovini is writing a story about those who emigrated from his hometown, many of whom came to Lawrence to labor in its booming — and for many, perilous — textile mills.
The men in the group portrait are long gone.
But their expressions hint at what these Italian immigrants and first generation Americans were feeling and thinking at this place and time in their new country, which was mired in the Great Depression and, in five years, would enter World War II.
In their faces and postures are traces of pride, joy, worry, determination, bewilderment, comedy, seriousness, uncertainty, confidence, cockiness and innocence.
Clearly, there is closeness here, a camaraderie, a vital connection that shared struggle inspires.
The young man playing the violin under the stars in the American flag is the only figure, the only face, out of focus.
He is in motion, too fast for the camera to capture. While everyone else is still for the picture, he is celebrating the moment with music.
Perhaps it’s a lively number, or, maybe, melancholy.
We don’t know what the music was but we do know the man’s name, Samuel Ciaraldi. His daughter, Camille Peters, identified him (labeled #2 in the photo).
She also identified Samuel’s brother, Geraldo Ciaraldi (#11), and the two brothers’ father, Michele Ciaraldi (#35), a founder of the Rocky Club.
Felicia Reitano Siggens identified her grandfather, the man labeled #1.
He is Carmen (Carmine) Mele (Miele or Melo). Both he and his wife, Felicela (after whom Felicia is named), were born in Rocca d’Evandro. They married in 1907 and had eight children. They also took in three children whose mother had died and who were otherwise orphanage bound.
Carmen Mele did not speak English.
Each time Felicela and he had a child, Mele went to Lawrence City Hall and registered the baby’s name. The clerks, however, would spell it on the birth certificate the way they thought it sounded.
Therefore, the siblings’ last name ended up Mele, Miele or Melo.
Siggens remembers her grandfather as an officer at the club.
“He held a high position there, and I can remember as a little child, he would take me and my siblings to the Rocky Club to a party and we would always get a Christmas gift,” she said.
The Rocky Club portrait came from John Piantigini. He sent a digital copy to Giovini, who, in turn, sent a copy to The Eagle-Tribune, requesting that we ask readers to identify individuals.
Piantigini, a retired Methuen firefighter, said the framed photo, labeled Back Bay Studios in Lawrence, is a keepsake of his mom, Angelina Fuoco, 96.
He thinks his grandfather and other club members bought the group photo from the studio.
“It is fascinating,” Piantigini says. “The quality is so good, and to have that many people in one picture from so far back ... .”
Piantigini’s brother had the photo colorized and, surprisingly, a number of the people had eyes of blue. Another respondent who identified her grandfather remember him as being tall with the bluest of eyes; unlike the brown of many Italians’ eyes.
Piantigini said there were several different Italian social clubs in the Elm, Oak and Chestnut streets area.
People would go to the clubs associated with a particular region in Italy.
Piantigini said his mom remembers the Rocky Club and the neighborhood in detail, and has written the names of families and stores and clubs on a hand-drawn map.
Looking at the Rocky Club photo, many of us can’t help, regardless of background, but look with a yearning and nostalgia for the sense of newness and possibility, of finding a way to build a better future for their families.
There is also recognition of the danger, risk and hardness these immigrants faced and, if things went well, overcame.
Mutual aid societies were established as a safety net in the years before Social Security and unemployment benefits. Membership was an insurance policy of sorts, providing medical care, job leads and burial costs.
In time, the Rocky Club became less about survival and more about socializing. The membership grew diverse. At the time of its closing, about five years ago, the members’ nationalities varied.
Meanwhile, thanks to identifications by descendants of people in the Rocky photo, Giovini and we know the names of almost half the people (46%):
1. Carmen (Carmine) Mele (Miele or Melo) 2. Samuel Ciaraldi (playing violin) 3. Vittorio Miele or Gerardo Miele (strong resemblance) 7. Quirino Cuomo 11. Geraldo Ciaraldi 14. Louis Miele 15. Anthony Bonanno 19. Alfredo Fuoco 20. Clemente Bonanno 21. Raffaele Cocorocchio 22. Gerardo Mambro 24. Francesco Di Fruscia 27. Loreto Fuoco 28. John (Giovanni) Cuomo 32. Stefano Trani 35. Michele (Michael) Ciaraldi (a Rocky Club founder) 36. ___ Miele 39. Francesco J. Coletta
Anyone who can put names to the faces in the photo please send the information to Giovini by email at peppegiovini@gmail.com
