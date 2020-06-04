LAWRENCE — On Tuesday afternoon, a mother and daughter walked the wide, criss-crossing paths at the O’Connell South Common in Lawrence as nearby fire engines wailed.
A mile away at the Campagnone North Common a day later, parents pushed strollers, sat on benches, and a husband and wife photographed their son in cap and gown, smiling with his Lawrence High School diploma in hand.
In a time of pandemic, economic wreckage and national unrest, Lawrencians crave normalcy.
The densely populated and mostly Hispanic Immigrant City of 80,000 also desires racial justice.
At a tumultuous and pivotal moment in American history, when it sometimes looks like the whole country is going up in a fireball, many Lawrencians who are also less than two years removed from devastating gas explosions say they are feeling sadness and despair.
They are worried about the civil unrest that has followed the public killing by police of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis. They are frightened of a viral outbreak during which they are experiencing disproportionate deaths and hardship.
The thoughts of people on the commons — of a youth leader, an Essex Street business owner and a local activist — paint a picture of a city where a desire for cohesiveness is strong, but equality remains elusive.
Madeline Morales, a soft-spoken Lawrence High graduate now in her senior year studying biology at UMass Lowell, walked with her mom, Jeannette, at the south common.
She said she and her mom have talked about a pervasive feeling among minorities that they are not valued in the same way as white people. It can be overwhelming, Morales said.
"We have a right to be treated with respect and human dignity," she said.
Her mother said she would have expected the coronavirus crisis would have all people feeling they are in this disaster together, but she does not think that is the case.
"We are in the same storm, but in different boats," Jeannette said, her words translated by her daughter.
Common ground is equally elusive among local people concerning a protest in Floyd's honor planned for Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Campagnone North Common.
Lawrencians worry about outsiders fanning flames leading to destruction and the city having to pick up the pieces.
The downtown has many small businesses owned by local families, ones like El Taller, an Essex Street eatery that supports progressive causes and flies a "Black Lives Matter" flag.
"People are a little nervous about what might happen Sunday," said Eric Guerrero, whose family owns El Taller and Cafe Azteca, a Mexican food restaurant by the North Common.
Meanwhile, young Lawrence activists from Elevated Thought, an art and social justice group, question the authenticity of a demonstration against police brutality when the police chief and mayor are designating its terms such as time and location, which is the case with Sunday's event.
The group opted not to participate in Sunday's prayer and protest, saying their concerns were not heard. They prefer to engage the public in ongoing education projects, said Marquis Victor, director of the nonprofit.
Many local people also fear that any kind of disturbance will present federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers an excuse to enter the city, sweep into homes and take people into custody.
“It is a very fearful environment," said Lawrence School Board member and local organizer Joshua Alba, speaking about this city and elsewhere.
He wonders if there is hope for black and brown people, for working class people, amid gross economic disparity and unequal healthcare and justice.
“People say we are in this together," he said, "but we are not.”
Yet most everyone seems to want change.
“People are rightfully angry, sad and energized,” he said.
Wednesday's warm weather brought more families and people out to the north common to gather, for the most part at social distances.
People playing dominoes slapped down tiles in spirited table games in the shade. Children rode bicycles. Small groups chatted. Individuals texted and talked on cell phones.
Anthony Velazquez sat on a bench. The Lawrence father said his children, ages 10 and 12, have seen the video of what happened to George Floyd — and they afraid police.
"My children are scared to dial 911," he said.
He said he has explained to them that there are good cops and they need to call for help in an emergency.
Nearby, Lawrence High School senior Aneudi Ortiz put on his cap and gown and held his diploma and a certificate from Northern Essex Community College. He finished the first year of a business management program while in high school and plans to transfer to a four-year school in 2021.
His brother, Jordi, father, Josh, and mother, Dominga Estrella captured the moment with photos and videos.
Aneudi smiled broadly, enjoying the moment and staying on track no matter what uncertainty the future may hold.