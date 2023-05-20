LAWRENCE — Jet Blue passengers broke into applause and let family members of fallen Lawrence Police Officer Jacob Eyssi get off the plane first.
Then, an honor guard waited to escort widow Elaine Eyssi, her five daughters and other family members, through the airport in Washington, D.C.
Their hotel, the Washington Hilton, was booked full of other survivors of fallen law enforcement officers.
On May 11 — exactly 30 years after Officer Jacob Eyssi died — his family members touched down in the nation’s capital for Police Week remembrances.
They wore blue and white hoodies with Eyssi’s name and badge number, 48, emblazoned on them.
It was a long-awaited, hard-fought trip for a family that worked for decades to have Eyssi’s passing designated as a Line of Duty Death.
Finally, in July 2022, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill, a home rule petition, that “deemed” Eyssi “as an officer killed in the line of duty.”
The family did not want money. They wanted Eyssi’s name added to law enforcement memorials in Lawrence, Boston and Washington, D.C.
This past week, 18 members of Eyssi’s family — including his grandchildren — got to see his name etched into the law enforcement memorial and attended a candlelight ceremony on the National Mall.
His name was among 556 read aloud during the ceremony.
“We actually got it done and my mom was able to be there with us,” said Stefanie Ahearn, who was there with her mother, Elaine, 86.
Another of Eyssi’s daughters, Sheila Robichaud, described the events of the past week as bittersweet.
“It was a long time coming and it’s still kind of unbelievable it finally happened,” said Robichaud.
The sisters remarked on all the motorcycles, bagpipers and 5K road race runners they heard and saw during their trip. There were also prayers, luncheons, memorial services and conferences.
Eyssi’s daughter Sharon McDowell, recalled a song performed during the candlelight ceremony with lyrics that included “This is My Last Call.”
“It gave me chills,” McDowell said.
Her sister, Jackie Laporte, described holding their lit candles during the ceremony and the crowd raising them together at one point.
“It was very peaceful,” she said, adding that to see all the candlelight illumination was “quite amazing.”
“It was incredible they got all those candles lit as fast as they did,” McDowell said.
Lawrence Police Officer Paul MacMillan and Acting Police Chief Michael McCarthy also attended police week, serving as the Eyssi family’s official escorts.
Eyssi’s five daughters were between the ages of 15 and 24 when he was attacked on Sept. 21, 1986.
He was assigned to the southwest sector of the city alone in a cruiser. At 6:25 a.m., he responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 203 Crawford St., in the Stadium Projects.
He drove up on a chaotic scene. A woman ran from the house with a baby. A man circled the cruiser screaming at Eyssi to get out. When Eyssi did exit the cruiser, he was attacked by another man, Enrique Rosa Vasquez.
Vasquez knocked Eyssi down and repeatedly banged his head against the ground, according to court papers.
The beating stopped when another woman came out of her nearby apartment and started yelling.
Eyssi was taken to Lawrence General, where he underwent an emergency craniotomy. Despite the surgery and efforts, he suffered permanent brain damage. He died seven years after the vicious attack, on May 11, 1993.
Vazquez was later convicted of assault with intent to kill and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to 11 to 15 years in state prison.
After returning home from the D.C. trip, the sisters said they felt they were now part of an extended “Blue Family” network.
“People were very friendly and willing to share their stories,” Laporte said.
They said they may do repeat trips to police week in the future, possibly as volunteers assisting other families who have lost a loved one.
“I just felt extremely safe. Everywhere you looked there were police officers,” Robichaud said.
