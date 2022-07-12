SEABROOK, N.H. — There was an accidental warning about an emergency at the Seabrook nuclear power plant on Tuesday morning.
Reports of a chemical spill or problem at the plant and potential evacuations surfaced about 11 a.m. The reports were unfounded, however, with multiple Seacoast first responders saying it was a "false alarm."
"This is an inadvertent activation at the Seabrook Power Plant," Rye police posted on its social media page just after 11 a.m.
People visiting beaches in Hampton and Rye said they heard announcements at approximately 11 a.m. about the beaches being closed because of a problem at the plant.
Police and fire departments in the area said the beaches were not closed.
Seabrook police also reported being in communication with the power plant "regarding the sirens being activated."
"We are being told there is NO EMERGENCY but we are continuing to investigate," Seabrook police reported on its Facebook page at 11:20 a.m.
The plant is located off Route 1 in Seabrook and near area beaches.
