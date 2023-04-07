HAVERHILL — Families are invited to a free presentation on substance abuse featuring former Celtics player Chris Herren on Tuesday, May 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hunking School, 480 South Main St. Herren, who has been in long term recovery since 2008, inspires people to start the conversation on wellness and educate themselves on the disease of addiction. This event is sponsored by the city’s Youth Activity and Mental Health Fund and is presented in partnership with the Haverhill Public School’s Wellness Committee.
This event includes raffle baskets and wellness resources provided by community organizations including NFI, Lahey Behavioral, Merrimack Valley Prevention & Substance Abuse Project, Samaritans of the Merrimack Valley, Eliot Behavioral Center, the YWCA, Learn to Cope and others.
School counselors and health teachers will be available after the event. Free transportation is available (request deadline is April 14).
For free tickets to this event and to register for free transportation, visit online at gofan.co/app/events/876684?schoolId=MA14589.
Drivers warned of ramp closures
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers over temporary closings of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover during overnight hours from Sunday, April 9, through Friday morning, April 14. Alternating closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, April 14. Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and to install/extend electrical conduit on the edges of the ramps.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser
HAVERHILL — The Psychological Center of Lawrence will hold a Kentucky Derby-themed fundraiser to support Pegasus House, Women’s View, and the Daybreak Shelter Saturday, May 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane.
View the Kentucky Derby live followed by games, musical entertainment, a Magic Mirror photo booth, dancers, live and silent auctions and prizes for best dressed and best hat. There will also be a Down and Derby mock horse race.
To donate to the live auction and silent raffle, or to become a sponsor, contact Elizabeth Bakinowski at 978-291-2262 or liz.bakinowski@psychologicalcenter.com.
Tickets to the event are $125 each and are available at tinyurl.com/bddz79k8 or by contacting Bakinowski or Carina Pappalardo at 978-291-2262.
Whittier holds Derby fundraiser
HAVERHILL — Whittier Tech will hold its Educational Foundation annual Kentucky Derby fundraising event Saturday, May 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road. The event will feature a livestream of the Kentucky Derby and live music from Take Two Duo.
Derby tickets are $50 each and include food, a raffle and cash prizes. Wear your best derby attire.
Raffle prizes include student-made picnic tables, fire pits, chairs and more. Tickets available at the door. Attendees may also enter a cash prize raffle. Tickets are $100 each for a chance to win a first-place prize of $10,000, a second-place prize of $1,000 and a third-place prize of $500.
To purchase cash prize raffle tickets or to become a Derby Party sponsor, send email to foundation@whittiertech.org.
Talk on French American War
GROVELAND — The Groveland Historical Society will present a talk on the French American War with local historian Tom Spitalere on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. in Washington Hall, 101 Washington St. A question and answer session will follow. Admission of $10 per person supports the historical society. Refreshments will be served. For more information contact Claire Walsh at 978-375-6779.
Cabaret show tickets available
ANDOVER — Tickets are still available to a Fairytales & Fantasy Cabaret Show on April 14 and 15 at the Old Andover Town Hall, 20 Main St. This is a 21-and-over event. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the shows begin at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Mishstrong, a memorial fund created in memory of Michelle Benedetti of Haverhill. Proceeds from this event support Saint Ann’s Home in Methuen, one of the programs the fund supports. For tickets, visit online at mishstrong.ticketleap.com/cabaret.
