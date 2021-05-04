Family: Casino shooting victim a 'rockstar' in recovery

METHUEN — Nurses caring for a Methuen native wounded in last weekend's casino shooting have told his family he's a "rockstar" as he recovers in a Milwaukee intensive care unit with his jaw wired shut, writing notes to communicate while he's unable to speak.
Dan "Danny" Mulligan, 28, underwent emergency surgery Saturday night after being shot at Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he works, according to his sister, Caitlin Mulligan, of Haverhill. Caitlin has been posting updates on her brother's condition on a GoFundMe page she set up to help raise money for his medical expenses. So far, family, friends and other supporters have raised more than $30,000.
Dan and Caitlin's father, also named Dan Mulligan, flew from Methuen to be by his son's side Monday. The elder Mulligan updated his daughter on Dan's condition Tuesday.
"Danny is still in the ICU but he is doing well considering he was just shot in the face," Caitlin relayed to supporters in a message on the GoFundMe page Tuesday. "He is writing notes as he is not able to speak due to his jaw being wired shut. The nurses say he's a rockstar. He has a very long road of recovery ahead of him both physically and mentally."
According to Caitlin, her brother had been living in Green Bay since last September. She said his roommate, Ian Simpson, 32, was one of the two men killed in the shooting. Also killed was 35-year-old restaurant employee Jacob Bartel.
"I was able to meet Ian once on FaceTime when my brother first moved in with him. He took Danny under his wing and my brother spoke so highly of him," Caitlin said of Simpson. "Danny often referred to him as his brother from another mother. It's so tragic and senseless."
Caitlin said her brother is a restaurant industry veteran who was "so proud" to land his job at the Duck Creek restaurant.
In a post on the GoFundMe page, she describes Dan as a "charismatic and talented" music lover who sings and plays guitar.
"It must have been so hard for him to work in that open kitchen and not be able to belt out some tunes! I'm sure he did it anyway," she said.
As the fundraising page topped $31,000 Tuesday afternoon, Caitlin said her family is both humbled and grateful for the community's support.
"Our family has been through so much already," she explained. "We lost our oldest sister, Sarah, in 2017 to the opioid epidemic and now we almost lost my brother to gun violence. It's so much to cope with."
Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain identified Bruce Pofahl as the man who murdered Simpson and Bartel and wounded Mulligan at the tribal casino restaurant in northeastern Wisconsin. According to the sheriff, Pofahl was a former employee who was fired earlier this year and banned from the property. Delain said the attack was “targeted” and investigators are still piecing together his relationship to his co-workers.
Delain said Pofahl walked into the restaurant around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, shooting Simpson and Bartel at a waiter station at close range with a 9 mm handgun as dozens of patrons looked on. He then went outside and shot Mulligan, according to the sheriff. A team of Green Bay police officers opened fire on Pofahl, killing him.
The attack happened at a casino complex operated by the Oneida Nation, whose reservation is located on the western side of Green Bay about 4 miles from Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. The complex includes a casino, conference center, hotel and restaurant. Between 150 and 200 people work there, tribal leaders said.
To support Dan's recovery, visit GoFundMe.com and search "Dan Mulligan's Recovery Fund."
Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.