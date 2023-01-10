LAWRENCE — The pictures, now some eight decades old, show a smiling young man with a tuft of wavy dark hair standing among military airplanes and motorcycles.
Then Army Staff Sgt. Sebastian "Ned" Messina had no way of knowing a large family, successful career and long life awaited him.
This weekend, family and friends of the World War II veteran gathered to celebrated Messina's 100th birthday.
A special party that included his World War II memorabilia and citations from local leaders was held at the Andover Country Club.
Messina sat amidst it all wearing his dog tags. While a bit hard of hearing, relatives said he's in good health.
"It was amazing to have a conversation with someone who has been alive for 100 years," said City Council President Marc Laplante, a military and history buff. He, other city councilors, and Mayor Brian DePena attended the party.
Born in 1923 in Lawrence, Messina would graduate from Lawrence High School in 1941.
He entered the Army in Boston on Aug. 31, 1942 and would serve as an airplane mechanic in both the European and Pacific theaters.
By Nov. 15, 1945, when he was honorably discharged, he'd earned a collection of medals and ribbons for his service.
"We Are Glad To Be Home," read an advertisement announcing Ned and his brothers, Staff Sgt. Alfred Messina and Corp. Samuel Messina, were home from the war and back at work at the family business -- Columbia Auto Seat Covers at 137 So. Broadway, Lawrence.
These days the business is known as Columbia ASC. It's still family owned, now run by Messina's children, and located at 137 So. Broadway, said Sarah Croteau, Messina's granddaughter.
"They still do fabrication, manufacturing and government contract work," Croteau explains.
Messina married Regina (Lacasse) Messina after the war. They were together for 69 years prior to her passing on Aug. 9, 2016.
They had six children, 12 grandchildren and 9 great grand children.
Messina is also very well known for work he did as an antique car restorer.
"He was pretty accomplished," Croteau said, noting he restored a car that belonged to President Woodrow Wilson.
Her grandfather's baby was a 1923 Buick with a black convertible top, she said.
As an adult, her grandfather found two half-sisters who lived in Sicily. He stayed in touch with them and went to Italy to visit them, Croteau said.
Croteau proudly explained that at age 100 her grandfather still lives independently. He has an iPhone he uses to text family and friends and he keeps up with all their news on Facebook. He does puzzles and builds model airplanes.
Being from an Italian family, she said his expectations for good food are still high. So they check in on him all the time to make sure he's well fed, Croteau said.
She said her grandfather's secret to a long life was simple. He attributes it to "hard work."
"He has a really strong will to live," Croteau said.
