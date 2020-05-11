METHUEN — Fabric and thread destined to become face masks for people in need are still sitting in the Renaud home. Kristine Renaud, a mother of three, fumbled with the materials before thinking, “there has to be another way to help.”
The idea came at dinnertime, as the family of five navigated local restaurants’ websites and Facebook pages to figure out which ones were still cooking.
“That’s what got the ball rolling,” Kristine Renaud said.
Soon after, she and her husband, Eric Renaud, started justeatlocal.us; an interactive list of eateries in the Merrimack Valley, Southern New Hampshire and beyond that remain open in some capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We bought the website domain on our own and started calling places to see who wanted to be listed on our website,” she said.
Visitors to the site select a region and are shown a list of restaurants with addresses, phone numbers and links to online menus. Each listing specifies what is being offered: takeout, delivery or curbside pickup.
“A lot of these restaurants weren’t understanding why we were calling them at first,” Kristine Renaud said. “They thought we were trying to sell them something. But no, no one pays to be included. This is just our contribution to helping others during a tough time.”
Access to the website is also free, Eric Renaud said.
“We’re happy to help in any way,” he said.
The website featured 65 restaurants as of Friday. The first to be included was Borrelli’s Italian Deli in Methuen.
Longtime owner Don Smeriglio, born and raised in the city, said “we’re holding up,” but not without struggles.
“It’s a lot of pressure every day,” he said. “From the second we unlock the door to open until we lock up again at night. It’s a whole different way of operating.”
The deli’s regular hours have been altered during the pandemic due to eight employees needing extended time off.
“There are some of my employees with people at home, like a grandmother or someone getting cancer treatments, that they can’t risk bringing the virus home to,” he said. “They just can’t be here right now.”
“The protection of my employees is everything,” he said, noting that he was recently forced to turn away several customers not wearing a protective face covering or mask.
Getting the word out about schedule changes and menu offerings through the Renaud's website has been helpful, Smeriglio said.
“We’re all just trying to get through this,” he said. “I was able to give Kristine the names of some others in the area that I was sure would want to be included in what they’re doing.”
The guidance helped her quickly fill a notebook with names of restaurant owners to call.
The Renauds both work for a Massachusetts company that specializes in payment processing for varying types of businesses, but they say it’s not a driving factor in their new online startup and even goes unmentioned.
“We’re keeping our jobs out of this,” Kristine Renaud said. “We’re doing this to be helpful. That is it. It feels good right now just to feel like we’re contributing to society in some way.”