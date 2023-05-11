ANDOVER — The family of the 5-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a tractor trailer in Elm Square earlier this week identified their daughter, Sidney Olson, and described what happened in a statement released Thursday.
"On Tuesday night, our family was walking to art class on Main Street in Andover. Our five-year-old daughter, Sidney, and one other family member traversed the cross walk on Elm Street, as the 'Walk' sign showed it was still safe to cross,” the family wrote. As long-time residents of the neighborhood, we’ve followed that route hundreds of times before. The rest was a blur, and Sidney was struck by a truck and killed, leaving an impossible void in our lives."
While an investigation is ongoing, no charges have been filed against the driver of the truck, who stopped and is cooperating with police.
Police confirmed the girl was hit while on the crosswalk around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when the tractor trailer heading south on Elm Street took a left turn onto Main Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Several other people were in the crosswalk at the time but were not hit.
Sidney was described by family as "bright-eyed, energetic girl with springy curls."
The family said she was known for her "soft-spoken curiosity, and her budding ability to deescalate conflict and find common ground in groups."
"She was fiercely creative, styling her own outfits, choreographing elaborate performances, and filling our home with her unique brand of abstract art, unlike anything we’ve seen,” according to the statement. She picked flowers everywhere she went, often plucking a rose from the garden in front of Enterprise Bank, despite her parents’ objections. She memorized every lyric to a dozen Taylor Swift songs, gladly taking the microphone to sing along in crowded karaoke sessions."
Sidney took part in the Springboard to Kindergarten Program at the SHED school in Andover, her parents said. SHED Children's Campus offers programs for preschool, kindergarten and middle-school aged children at the Phillips Academy campus, according to the school's website.
A makeshift memorial of flowers, pinwheels and heart-shaped balloons was built on the island next to the crosswalk where the tragedy occurred.
"This intersection has long been considered dangerous," her family wrote. "While we’re not engineers, we also know our community can do better. We hope the town makes fast changes to that and other high-traffic intersections so no one has to experience the pain we feel right now.”
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan addressed residents' safety concerns in a Wednesday statement.
“The Town of Andover has prioritized improving pedestrian safety across the community in recent years and has worked actively to make our roadways safer for all users through investments in traffic-calming infrastructure, education, and enforcement measures,” Flanagan wrote. “Given the tragedy that unfolded in Elm Square, the Town will thoroughly assess the area and act to implement any improvements deemed necessary.”
The crash is being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and detectives from the Andover Police Department.
Police are looking into details including the driver's conduct, the truck's speed, and whether the crosswalk lights or traffic signals were working.
On Thursday, members from Andover's state delegation sent a letter to the Department of Transportation urging the DOT to focus on improving pedestrian safety at the intersection.
"This tragic event underscores the need for MassDOT’s professional expertise, assessment, and enhancements in partnership with municipal officials," reads the letter signed by state Sen. Barry Finegold, state Rep. Tram Nguyen and state Rep. Frank Moran.
Finegold also submitted an amendment to the Senate budget for additional funds for improvements to sidewalk and pedestrian safety in Andover.
The statement from the town also contains a message from the Andover Police Department.
"On behalf of the Andover Police Department, I want to extend my condolences and prayers to the family and friends of this young girl. This is an extremely tragic accident that affects not only this grieving family, but the entire Andover Community,” Andover police Chief Patrick Keefe stated.
Lt. Eddie Guy of the Andover Police Department said accident reconstruction can take as long as a few months.
