LAWERENCE — Families gathered at the Lawrence Fire Department on Lowell Street for the annual fire prevention open house on Oct. 15. Attendees had the opportunity to see trucks, ladders and equipment up close, and were given safety information to take home. A smokehouse demonstration also drew a crowd. Members of the Lawrence and Andovers Exchange Club cooked hot dogs and hamburgers for lunch. More Photos, Page A2.
centerpiece
Family fun at the firehouse
