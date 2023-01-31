METHUEN — John, Erica and Ava Melia brought flowers and red plastic cups to the Forest Street bridge over Interstate 93 on Monday to add to a growing memorial for Devin Melia, John’s nephew.
Devin, 21, a Methuen native who lived in Salem, New Hampshire, jumped from this spot on Saturday at 4 p.m. after climbing over a fence at the guardrail.
Several witnesses were interviewed by Massachusetts State Police, who later found Devin’s car parked a short distance away at Observatory Road.
Melia landed on the highway below the bridge, where a nurse stopped and administered CPR, according to authorities. Melia was then transported to Lawrence General Hospital and pronounced dead after emergency measures proved unsuccessful.
The Melias shared memories of Devin while inserting plastic cups through fence links in the shape of a “D” and placing bouquets among the candles and flowers on the sidewalk.
“He was just an amazing kid, I loved him so much,” John said.
He said that Devin had been working at a casino in Seabrook, but attended college the year before.
“He was involved in baseball,” John said.
Devin was co-captain of the Methuen High School baseball team in 2019, his senior year, and was an honorable mention among the Eagle-Tribune’s baseball all-stars at the end of that season.
“I wish he knew how much he was loved,” John said.
Erica Melia, Devin’s aunt, said that Devin was the oldest of five cousins who were all born two years apart.
“He was always laughing, cracking jokes,” Erica said. “He was very close with all his cousins.”
Ava, who was one of those cousins, described Devin in superlative terms.
“He was always there for you,” she said. “He was the most thoughtful, caring, positive, happy person I knew.”
