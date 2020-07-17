The family of the man found buried in Methuen is asking the public for help identifying "those who committed this horrific and unwarranted crime," according to a statement issued Friday morning.
Zakhia (Zak) Charabati, a 52-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, resident was reported missing by his family March 14. Local, state and federal agents with the FBI's Evidence Response Team began searching vacant land behind 145 Milk St. in Methuen on July 7.
A body was recovered July 9 and identified as Charabati by the state medical examiner the following day.
FBI and local police refuse to comment about the investigation.
"It remains an active, ongoing investigation, and as such, we're going to decline further comment," said FBI spokeswoman Kristen Setera.
Lawrence police Chief Roy Vasque also refused to divulge details of the investigation except to say that "the Lawrence Police Department has been involved in an extensive investigation with a number of agencies including the FBI."
According to several reports, Charabati's car and iWatch were found in Lawrence. Discovery of the car led investigators to the burial site in Methuen, according to some reports.
Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon referred all questions to the FBI.
The family, in Friday's statement, urges "anyone with any information about Zak’s death to immediately contact the FBI or their local police department so that those responsible can be brought to justice."
They described their "beloved Zakhia (Zak) as "an honest, intelligent, and persistent individual."
They said he "overcame the struggles caused by a cholesteatoma that caused nerve damage, deafness and paralysis of the right side of his face. Despite enduring multiple surgeries and long-distance travel to meet medical experts and receive treatments for over a decade, he managed to maintain appreciation for the positive aspects of life and the blessings he still had."
The family noted that he was accepted to the American University of Beirut’s medical school but could not attend due to the civil war raging in Lebanon. Instead, he studied computer science at Notre Dame University-Louaize, a private, Catholic university in Lebanon.
He moved to Montreal, Quebec, where he lived and worked near his older sisters in a vibrant Maronite Lebanese community, the family said.
"Zak’s Maronite faith and his passion for its beautiful expression allowed him to sing for church choirs since his childhood," the family said. "Singing hymns of faith brought him and those listening peace and spiritual connectivity. After moving to the United States, he worked as a distributor for Cedar's Mediterranean Food in Haverhill."
The family also thanked the "hundreds of law enforcement personnel from Massachusetts and New Hampshire, local, state and federal authorities <> risked their lives during the pandemic, going above and beyond, searching for evidence and leads to find Zak. Our appreciation and gratitude for their service to our family can never be overstated."
Arrangements are being made with Farrah Funeral Home and St. Anthony’s Maronite Church, both in Lawrence.