LAWRENCE — About a dozen family members of Jose Puello Rodriguez’s gathered in front of the Senior Center Tuesday night, pleading for justice and the arrest of the man who they say was responsible for his death.
According to various witnesses and people familiar with the case, Rodriguez was assaulted around 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 in the pool room of the center, located at 155 Haverhill St. Witnesses say he had been playing pool when he bumped into another man, who then grabbed a stick or some kind weapon, and either struck or pushed the 60-year-old into a large window that looks out over the front parking lot of the building.
The window cracked and Rodriguez’s head was severely lacerated.
He was first taken to Lawrence General Hospital and within two hours flown to Brigham & Women’s Hospital, where he remained in a coma until Saturday, Oct. 12, when he succumbed to his injuries.
“We want to make sure there is justice,” said one of his sisters, Mercedes Puello Rodriguez, sobbing while speaking to reporters in the parking lot of the senior center Tuesday. “He went into a coma and never woke up.”
She said it’s been difficult because they have sought answers from police and witnesses and others about what happened and have learned very little about the incident or who was responsible.
“He (Jose) couldn’t talk and nobody in Lawrence would talk,” she said.
Jose’s brother, Gregorio Puello Rodriguez, said he also wanted justice, adding that the man who injured his brother “was a troublemaker” who was no longer allowed in the senior center.
Another sister, Anna Puello Rodriguez, asked the public to help the police find the man who injured and ultimately caused the death of her brother.
“The community of Lawrence needs to talk to the police,” she said. “It would be very helpful to us to find the person who hit my brother in the head. Many people know ... (the senior center) is a community place. A lot of people were here. I want to know what happened to my brother.”
Local police and the Essex County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday they were investigating the death of the man, but couldn’t provide any details or reveal any police reports on the incident.
Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, confirmed Rodriguez died Saturday at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. She said it was unclear if his death was a direct result of the injuries sustained from what she called an “altercation.”
“There was an altercation but we don’t know the extent of his injuries,” she said, adding that an autopsy has been done on Rodriguez by the state Medical Examiner but the results have not yet been released.
She said it was too early to say if the other person involved in the incident would be charged in the death of Rodriguez.
“We can’t make any charging decisions yet,” she said. “We are still doing an investigation.”
Lawrence police Detective Thomas Cuddy also said he could not comment on the incident because it was under investigation.
Family members, who arrived at the senior center Tuesday from as far away as Florida, said their brother was a good father and a good man.
“We are destroyed inside,” said Anna Rodriguez Puello, one of 10 siblings in the family.
“He was always happy,” added Milay Desmarais, another sister. “As soon as you met him, you liked him.”