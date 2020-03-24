ANDOVER — When Tammey Kessel's kids were little and she sewed things for them she'd say "every stitch was like a little hug."
"So it's like they got to wear that hug all day," the Andover mom explained.
Kessel and her daughter are now using those "stitch hugs" in the battle against the coronavirus.
The mother-daughter duo is hand-making protective fabric masks for nurses, healthcare and pharmacy workers, caregivers, store and pantry workers — basically anyone in need, she said.
The masks are needed to ward off the highly contagious disease commonly known as COVID-19. And all around the region people are coming to the rescue, sewing and using other means to help build the supply as it dwindles.
Tammy and her daughter Maddie, 17, an Andover High School senior, started making the washable masks Friday night after watching the Rachel Maddow show. Maddow shared instructions from an Indiana hospital on how to make them.
"It listed the guidelines in a video. Maddie and I got started right away," Tammey said.
Her son, Scott, 14, an eighth-grader, was also helpful. He's into anime, Japanese animation, and enjoys designing masks, she said.
Once they finished some fabric masks, they posted that they were available for anyone who wanted them.
The feedback was instant.
"A lot of people were really excited about it," she said. "People want to protect their workers."
Before long they were getting orders mainly from health care organizations including workers from Lahey, Lawrence General Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospitals in Boston.
The family wanted to get fabric masks to workers safely, so they placed a cookie jar on their front porch at 55 Greenwood Road and keep loading it up with masks.
"So we don't have to have contact with anyone," she said. "We just keep refilling it."
A Ziplock bag is also there so people can make donations to offset their mask-making costs.
Tammey said the masks are fun to create and help keep their mind off being stuck at home for the near future.
"Honestly it feels great to have something else to focus on," she said.
Prior to the masks, Tammey said she and Maddie worked on many crafts together and had been sewing scrunchies, which are fluffy fabric hair ties.
Tammey said she did have some fabric in the house, left over from when she used to sew clothes for the kids when they were younger. The masks they've created so far have been from fabric with owls, giraffes, hedgehogs and more. They've also been using 7-inch log narrow "fold over elastic" to make the ear hooks.
Donations of stretch-type elastic and fabric are both needed and can be left on the Kessels porch, she said.
The Kessels hope the masks can protect anyone who needs them. And they also wanted to "bring smiles to people's faces."
"I have taught my children that crafting, or any creating, is a way to show your love," Tammey said. "We want the people wearing our masks to feel that love and support whether they are in a hospital, food service, helping a loved one, or whatever. We want to do what we can to make our community stronger and feel a little better about things."
