ANDOVER — Rabbi Robert Goldstein says he has no regrets.
“I would have never chosen to do anything else with my life or chosen to be in any other community,” he said, reflecting on 31 years leading the Temple Emanuel congregation.
Andover and its faith community welcomed Goldstein three decades ago when he moved to town with his wife, Faith, and two daughters, with a third on the way.
Now, Goldstein is retiring — although later than he planned. He had announced his retirement for June 2020, but when the pandemic hit last spring he decided to continue leading the temple for another year.
“I know the congregation well and they know me well,” Goldstein said. “During this period of uncertainty, it was good for both of us to not have significant change in my life or theirs.”
Other aspects of his position changed out of necessity. For his last year as rabbi, Goldstein has conducted Friday night Shabbat and Passover Sedar via Zoom. In December, the temple hosted a drive-by menorah lighting for Hanukkah.
The technology has made services more accessible. Some Friday nights there have been double, even triple the number of people tuning in for the service compared to how many came to the temple before the pandemic, Goldstein said.
“We tried to be together,” he said. “It did help fill the void and helped us avoid the loneliness.”
During Goldstein’s decades as a rabbi, there was no greater privilege than being there to help when people needed him, he said. Sometimes it was an extreme high, like the joy of performing bar and bat mitzvahs and weddings, where he was able to see the shimmer of pride in parents’ eyes.
Other times, he shared in the heartache and grief of funerals, many for people he’s known for years because of his decades as their rabbi.
“It’s an incredible privilege that people welcome you into their lives during their moments of greatest joy and sometimes greatest sorrow,” Goldstein said. “I’ve always very felt deeply, deeply grateful to be part of their lives.”
Goldstein not only was head of the temple, but has been a leader in the community. He and his wife recently received the Andover Rotary’s Lifetime Achievement Award. He has volunteered with many local organizations, including the Rotary and the board of Lawrence General Hospital. He has also worked with other faith-based organizations in Andover.
One of Goldstein’s most memorable occasions happened on Sept. 11, 2001. After terrorists flew planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, he and other religious leaders organized a memorial event at Andover’s central park in front of the municipal offices.
“We all embraced each other and grieved together,” Goldstein said.
Interfaith events and cooperation have been a wonderful part of his experience in Andover, especially as the community grew and became more diverse in his 31 years here, he said.
“The religious community is very open,” Goldstein said. “I’ve been welcomed into every house of worship. There isn’t a church I haven’t stepped into, and I’ve spoken at most.”
After his retirement at the end of June, Goldstein intends to spend time in western Massachusetts, where he grew up, and with his daughters and their families in Washington, D.C.
He knows the temple congregation is in good hands with Rabbi Max Chaiken, who takes over July 1.
The temple recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary, and Goldstein said Chaiken “is just the right rabbi to bring the congregation into the next century.”
The temple is collecting people’s stories of Goldstein for a tribute book, as well as donations for the creation of the Rabbi Robert and Faith Goldstein Pavilion. More information is available at www.templeemanuel.net.