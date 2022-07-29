LAWRENCE — With lights and sirens, motorcycle torque and police and firefighters standing at attention, Richard Palermo made his final visit to the city’s police and fire departments early Thursday afternoon.
Palermo, known simply as “Ritchie,” was a fun-loving, always smiling, vivacious person who cherished local first responders.
He passed away unexpectedly on July 20 at age 59.
By all accounts, Lawrence Police Sgt. Michael Simard was Ritchie’s favorite.
Simard brought Ritchie to roll call at the police station and on ride-alongs in the cruiser. Ritchie was even invited to Simard’s wedding.
“He was always happy and he just had this fondness for police, fire and EMS. He just loved life and always brought a smile to your face,” said Simard.
Massachusetts State Police Lt. Edward Johnson III described Ritchie as “a nice, kind soul who loved the police and firefighters.”
“He would say to me, ‘Ed, you da man!,’” recalled Johnson, who referred to Ritchie as a “legend in the Merrimack Valley.’
Ritchie was also a familiar face at many local restaurants, including the 99 in North Andover, Claddagh in Lawrence and Fireside and Rae Rocks in Methuen.
He also loved parades, political rallies and never missed the Feast of the Three Saints in Lawrence in early September, friends and family said.
“He was just a simple soul who enjoyed interacting with people,” Johnson said.
Ritchie grew up in Lawrence, graduating from Lawrence High School in 1983.
His family described him as special needs but noted Ritchie drove and worked maintenance and cleaning jobs. He loved socializing and music.
“When he was growing up, we thought he would be a DJ,” said Robert DeFusco, his uncle.
Ritchie had a scanner and would monitor police and fire radio channels, often arriving at crime scenes and fires. His car was broken into once and his scanner was stolen. A Lawrence police officer, who asked not to be named, immediately got him another scanner.
“Oh, he was so happy,” the officer said.
He was also a regular at fire scenes and firehouses across the city. Ritchie memorized all the box alarm numbers and he knew each piece of fire apparatus explicitly.
“He was a great guy. He made up nicknames for some of the guys. His high pitched voice was unmistakable,” said Firefighter Ron Lavallee.
Lavallee said he first met Ritchie some 37 years ago when he was a South Lawrence West little league baseball coach.
“He was at the ballpark every night,” Lavallee said.
The shutdowns forced by the COVID-19 pandemic were tough on Ritchie, who enjoyed getting out of the house and socializing so much.
“He loved going out ... His life changed a lot with COVID,” noted his aunt, Rita DeFusco.
Ritchie is survived by his mother, Gaetana (Piazza) Palermo, whom he loved sharing a pizza with, family said.
His funeral arrangements Thursday were handled by the Cataudella Funeral Home of Methuen.
In addition to the first responder escort to Bellevue Cemetery, a Lawrence police motorcycle was parked inside the funeral home for Ritchie’s calling hours Thursday morning.
The procession and escort to the cemetery Thursday was certainly something Ritchie would have raved about.
“He would have been in his glory,” his uncle, Robert DeFusco said. “He would have never stopped talking about it.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.