LAWRENCE — An emergency medical technician for 30 years, Scott Couture helped thousands of people in Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley, many on the worst days of their lives.
But as a beloved relative, mentor and friend, it's impossible to quantify how many people Couture made happy.
A flood of memories were reflected on social media Friday, when news spread that Couture, 55, died after a fight with esophageal cancer that spanned three years.
"He was the center of a good time, the life of the party," said paramedic Bill Kinch, a longtime friend and co-worker.
At the same time, "Cooch," or "Dirty," as he was nicknamed, was also fiercely loyal.
"If he said he had your back, he had your back," said lifelong friend Mike Gendron of Lawrence.
Couture's death came a week after an army of first responders escorted him home from the hospital to spend his last days in hospice care surrounded by friends and family.
Gendron was among them, staying overnight this past week with his childhood buddy from their neighboring triple-deckers on Water Street in Lawrence. The two are five months and two days apart in age and shared an indelible bond.
"We laughed, cried, fought. You name it. We did it," Gendron said.
"We are not friends," he added. "We are brothers."
Couture's biological brother, Lt. Wayne Couture, is retired from the Lawrence Fire Department. Scott Couture and his wife, Jennifer, shared five children and eight grandchildren.
For many years as an adult, Couture weighed around 350 pounds, appearing to be all brawn and ink. But underneath, friends say, he was tenderhearted with a sense of humor that made him irresistible.
"This guy was the size of a refrigerator but he was really one big mushy Teddy bear with a heart of gold that would give you the shirt off his back," said Chris Locapo, a fellow EMT who knew Couture for 25 years.
Gendron recalled a time on vacation when Couture walked up to a woman on the street, a stranger, and without warning just started hugging her.
When he relaxed his embrace, they saw the woman was wearing a T-shirt that read, 'Hug me. It's my birthday."
Gendron and their group of friends all burst into laughter.
In 2017, Couture underwent a gastric bypass, a procedure that allowed him to lose 130 pounds and reverse some health issues he was experiencing.
He was initially diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2019 and beat it. He returned to work in April 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.
"His doctors didn't want him to go back to work but he did even though his health was in jeopardy," said Kinch. "That's who he was."
Lingering stomach issues with gastric reflux sent him back to the doctor. Horribly, the cancer had returned.
On a Facebook page dedicated to Couture, friends and relatives on Friday posted story after story illustrating Cooch's instant wit and impeccable timing with jokes. His sense of humor could be gore and stomach turning, which earned him his "Dirty" nickname, friends said.
Couture was described as everything from a biker, best friend, comedian, mentor, and great hugger, to a talented bass player. He was also regarded as a minister after he took an online course which allowed him to officiate Gendron's daughter's wedding in October 2020.
Kinch, who worked alongside Cooch professionally, said as an EMT he was gifted. His rapport, empathy and sympathy for patients was immeasurable.
In the wintertime, Couture quietly collected warm coats and would pass them out to the homeless under the city's bridges on cold nights. He lent an ear and showed compassion for those he cared for, no matter the diagnosis, illness or injury, Kinch said.
"He was about no fanfare. He flew below the radar and had zero ability to judge a human being. ... He was a genuine man," Kinch said. "He worked in Lawrence almost all of his life. He was very calm, the voice of reason. He just knew how to deal with people."
Of his many roles, co-workers said he excelled at training and mentoring new employees.
"He was the one all of the new hires wanted to be put with," Kinch said.
Locapo said, "If any of us in (Emergency Medical Services) can be half of the provider he was, then we are lucky."
He also said he saw a post written on Facebook that framed Couture's death perfectly to him.
"I am not sad for the people who knew him," Locapo recited. "I am sad for the people who didn't get to know him."
