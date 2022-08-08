ANDOVER — State Rep. Tram Nguyen, a Democrat from Andover, was on hand Saturday to help kick off National Farmers Market Week.
Nguyen made some remarks to those gathered in the sweltering heat, and then purchased some fresh produce.
She spoke about the importance of local farmers markets as community hubs connecting the local community to sources of local food, and thanked and acknowledged the vendors.
The Andover market is located in the parking lot of the South Church, 41 Central St.
The market closed down early because of the extremely hot weather.
