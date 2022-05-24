BYFIELD — Two days after Susan Sforza Nico was killed in a random accident while working inside her family’s farmstand at Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center, the business remained closed Monday morning.
But a homemade cardboard sign attached to a simple chain-link fence announced the greenhouse would be open Tuesday.
The driver, who slammed into the farmstand with her Honda CRV utility vehicle while in reverse, was identified as 70-year-old Janet Bach of Marblehead, according to Newbury police records.
Nico, 47, of Seabrook was fatally injured. Two Newburyport residents, 57-year-old Timothy Kilty and 8-year-old Kristen Kilty, were injured, police said.
Timothy Kilty was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, while Kristen Kilty was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. She was then flown to Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston via medical helicopter.
Newbury police Chief John Lucey said the conditions of both victims have stabilized.
Nico’s brother, Steven Sforza, released a statement Sunday evening calling his sister “the most wonderful person.”
“My life will be forever dimmer with her gone. My family mourns and our hearts go out to her incredible husband. He is forever our brother,” Sforza’s statement reads.
Steven Sforza was at the farmstand at the time of the tragedy, police said.
Bach remained at the farmstand following the crash and has been cooperating with police. She was described as “very distraught,” Lucey said.
Local police and the state police accident reconstruction team continue to investigate, but as of Monday, no charges had been filed against Bach, Lucey said.
The family-owned farmstand is on Chute Road. Several people watched in horror as the crashed occurred.
“This is about as bad as it gets,” Lucey said.
Multiple social media posts indicated that at least one victim was trapped underneath the vehicle and had to be extricated by first responders.
Georgetown firefighters assisted local firefighters and police, and transported both victims to hospitals.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
