NORTH ANDOVER — An investigation into a crash that killed a North Andover mother on Sunday night continues, police said.
Charges are anticipated in the fatal crash that claimed the life of Yahaira Colon, 30. However, further testing of potential evidence must be completed, according to Lt. E.J. Foulds, North Andover police spokesperson.
Foulds declined to release the name of the other driver involved, pending the completion of the investigation, he said.
Colon, a mother of four children, was pronounced dead after the 10 p.m. crash near 420 Waverly Road. A friend she was driving home from her nearby condominium also was critically injured and airlifted to a Boston hospital.
Police have not released the injured passenger's identity.
Colon's family members said they were told Yahaira saw the oncoming car swerving on Waverley Road. They said she pulled over and attempted to get out of the car's path but her vehicle was hit anyway.
“She was parked when he hit her,” said Jeannette Colon, Yahaira's sister.
Yahaira’s SUV landed on its right side near a front lawn. The other vehicle, a sedan, was stopped nearby.
Jeannette said her sister was highly devoted to her four children, ages 14, 12, 7 and 5.
Yahaira is also survived by her parents, Betsy Cruz and Jose Colon.
The crash remains under investigation by North Andover and state police.
