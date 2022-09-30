NORTH ANDOVER — Ana Mejia Ventura, 21, of Lawrence has been identified as the fatal victim in a head-on collision Sunday, Sept. 25 on Great Pond Road.
The name, which was withheld pending investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of next of kin, was released Thursday by Detective Lt. Eric Foulds of the North Andover Police Department.
Ventura was riding in the front passenger seat of a 2004 Honda Pilot that collided with a 2012 Chevy pickup truck in the area of 1800 Great Pond Road. The crash was reported to North Andover Police at 6:59 a.m. Sunday and Ventura was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Her family is devastated in every way possible,” a Go Fund me page states, which was organized by Strella Helena to pay for Ventura’s funeral expenses at www.gofundme.com/f/ana-meja-funeral-expenses.
The driver of the Pilot, a 20-year-old male from Lawrence, and a male passenger in the back seat, 22 and also from Lawrence, were both seriously injured.
They were taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment along with the driver of the pickup truck, a 70-year-old male from Georgetown who was also seriously injured.
Foulds said that there was “no evidence of drug or alcohol use at the scene,” and said the accident is still being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.
