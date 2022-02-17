Kimball Road shooting

Investigators are in Methuen after a fatal shooting early Thursday on Kimball Road. One person has been confirmed dead.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

METHUEN — Investigators say a man suffering from a gunshot wound early Thursday died at Lawrence General Hospital soon after he was discovered.

Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara said in a joint statement that shots were fired in the area of Kimball Road at about 5:24 a.m.

The investigation remains active, but the shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence. Investigators say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

