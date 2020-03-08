There is a mirage of hope after 121 fewer people in New Hampshire died of opioid overdoses in 2019 compared to the year before, according to the state’s recently compiled drug death numbers.
Massachusetts officials made a similar finding: The rate of opioid-related overdose deaths in the state last year fell 5% from its peak in 2016.
But those immersed in the day-to-day fight against addiction — on both sides of the state line — know it’s not the time to praise efforts in curbing the problem without putting them into perspective.
A key player, Doug Griffin of Newton, New Hampshire, rebounded from the loss of his 20-year-old daughter, Courtney, in 2015 by establishing himself as one of the country’s top drug reform advocates.
He credits the overdose reversal drug naloxone —often referred to by the brand name Narcan — as the sole reason why fewer people have died the way his youngest girl did.
In 2019, the New Hampshire Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reported 350 overdose deaths. The year before, there were 471.
Last year in Massachusetts, 1,744 people died after taking opioids, according to the Department of Public Health. That comes after 2,000 deaths in 2018.
Naloxone, as an injection or nasal spray, has risen in accessibility during that time for its ability to treat overdoses in emergency situations.
It became as easy to purchase as cold medicine after the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued a statewide standing order that allows retail pharmacies to dispense it without a prescription.
A similar practice in New Hampshire, paired with free samples at regular community events, has widened naloxone's reach.
“The Band-Aid is working,” Griffin said. “That’s about it. I’m amazed by the fact that so many people continue to die. It would seem like we’d be running out of people.”
He went on, “New Hampshire has done a good job making Narcan accessible. I have a bunch of it at my house. They give it out every time I go to an event.”
Griffin's Massachusetts counterpart, Phil Lahey, agrees.
“The epidemic has not gotten any better. We can all agree on that,” he said. “You’re going to find that although overdose deaths are slightly down, it’s because of the availability of Narcan.”
“Fire firefighters, police officers go out and Narcan someone and it’s recorded," he said. "But more and more often it’s friends and family members administering it. That means calls for service being down doesn’t even mean anything.”
Lahey’s introduction to the drug prevention community came when his daughter, Colleen, started shooting heroin in the early 2000s. She is clean today.
“The truth of the matter is if they would put half the effort into prevention and education as they do talking about statistics of overdose deaths and all this stuff, then you would actually see not only overdose deaths go down, but that’s the only way you’ll see any kind of solution,” he said.
The next step he, as well as Griffin, would like to see is a focus on mental health challenges in elementary schools.
“We can make sure the next generation is not affected,” he said. “That’s where we should spend our dollars.”
There is not nearly enough money being put into prevention efforts, according to Griffin.
He talks immediately about an organization he works with, the Southern Rockingham Coalition for Healthy Youth, or SoRock.
They operated because of a five-year federal drug-free community grant that organizations can win twice.
“Last year, their second five-year stretch ended. So now they have no funding at all. There’s now no prevention funding for the eight communities they serve,” he said.
Dean Brouder, of Methuen, knows not only struggle of getting clean and staying that way, but he sees how many youngsters today need resources that are not available. He spends his days educating Methuen High students about the epidemic they grew up in.
“My position was created in 2009 and I’m pretty sure we were one of the first to develop a (substance abuse referral) program like this,” he said. “It started informally. When someone was known to have a problem, they would come to me and I’d try to help."
His focus is providing lessons on drug-prevention and an outlet for help when someone is already addicted or has a struggling family member.
“Nowadays there’s less room for kids to make a mistake with experimentation,” he said. “With the stuff out there, you take fentanyl once, and you could die. Plain and simple."