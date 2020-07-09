METHUEN — Federal agents working with police from Massachusetts and New Hampshire recovered a body around 4:15 p.m. Thursday from vacant land off Milk Street.
According to a statement posted on social media by the FBI: "At approximately 4:15 p.m., FBI Boston Division's Evidence Response Team, with assistance from the Lawrence police, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney's office, and the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire, recovered human remains buried in the back of the property at 145 Milk St.
"The remains will be turned over to the Massachusetts Medical Examiner for identification and DNA analysis," the FBI said. "The FBI will remain on scene until we have completed processing the location where the remains were located."
No other information was given out because it is an ongoing investigation, said Kristen Setera, FBI spokeswoman for the Boston office.
The Eagle-Tribune first reported on the search on July 7, after a resident reported seeing dozens of government agents in the parking lot adjacent to the old Parlex Corporation, a shuttered manufacturing facility, while he was driving on Milk Street that morning.
The search lasted three full days before Thursday's discovery.
Area resident Greg Soloviev said he drove by the site Tuesday morning and saw men in vests indicating they were from the FBI.
He said he noticed the cars in the parking lot because it is normally empty.
The parking lot is on property that formerly housed the Parlex Corporation, which vacated the building and moved to Ohio in 2016. The search took place in a wetland area bordered by Bare Meadow Brook.
Setera said Tuesday there was no threat to public safety.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon said the investigation was part of a cross-border operation between Massachusetts and New Hampshire law enforcement agencies. He said there were multiple law enforcement agencies involved in the search.
From the street near the Burger King and the new U-Haul business on Pleasant Valley Street, people could see a backhoe and state police SUVs as well as agents with vests marked as "FBI Evidence Response Team." The work was also going on behind Miller's Tavern, 105 Pleasant Valley St.