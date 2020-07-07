METHUEN — Federal agents working with police from Massachusetts and New Hampshire are scouring property near the intersection of Milk and Pleasant Valley streets looking for a body, according to officials.
Area resident Greg Soloviev said he drove by the site Tuesday morning and saw men in vests indicating they were from the FBI.
He said he noticed the cars in the parking lot because it is normally empty. Instead, this morning there were about 100 vehicles there.
The parking lot is on property that formerly housed the Parlex Corporation, which vacated the building and moved to Ohio in 2016. The search is apparently happening in a wetland area bordered by Bare Meadow Brook.
Kim Setera, spokeswoman for the FBI's Chelsea office, confirmed Tuesday that the FBI's Evidence Response Team was on scene, conducting an ongoing investigation.
"There is no threat to public safety," she said, adding that the team started early in the morning and would likely be there all day.
She could not give any further details.
"I can't confirm what we are looking for," she said.
Mayor Neil Perry said he had been told that the team of agents was looking for a body.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon said the investigation was part of a cross-border operation between Massachusetts and New Hampshire law enforcement agencies. He said there were multiple law enforcement agencies involved in the search.
From the street near the Burger King and the new U-Haul business on Pleasant Valley Street, people could see a backhoe and state police SUVs as well as agents with vests marked as "FBI Evidence Response Team." The work was also going on behind Miller's Tavern, 105 Pleasant Valley St.