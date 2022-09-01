LAWRENCE — It’s Wednesday afternoon, two days before the 99th Feast of the Three Saints, which starts Friday night. But already, the Feast is in the air here in the parking lot outside the Saint Alfio Society.
A dozen members in short sleeves shuttle from the society’s Common Street garage, hauling boxes, tables and hand tools to string lights and prop up the food canopies — finishing touches on the year-long Feast preparations.
They include Tony Bruzzese, Chuck Fucca, Ron Vallante, Mike Fusco, Richard Guilmette, Hank Zappala, Glenn Gary and Jim Fazio,
They pause to yak, joke and laugh.
“What are you, crazy, $250?” hollers one society member, in mock disbelief over the price paid for instant pavilions, ready assembled canopies.
“These are easy to put up,” answers the other guy, defensively, recalling last year’s canopy fiasco. “You should have seen it. It was comedy. It was comedy.”
“So what do we do with this?” asks another guy, looking at the ground where the canopy cardboard boxes sit.
“You need an app for that,” jokes Tony Bruzzese, a veteran of 61 feasts whose son is also a Society member.
The crew goes to work. They raise an instant pavilion, their humor in tow.
“Infrastructure, infrastructure,” a member sings.
“Yes,” says society member Wayne Peters, he’s starting to feel the energy shift to Feast mode.
Most of the overhead lights have been strung, the flags hung and the confetti salutes ready to rain thousands of bits of colored paper.
The food and band arrangements have been made. The licenses and permits secured.
The days right before the Feast are a time to both scramble and relax a bit, joke and throw the switch on the summer’s-end celebration.
A fellow nearby, on a cell phone, talks to the Parish Center about their food prep.
“I got to cut the eggplant,” he says. “I got to do the meatballs.”
Chuck Fucca turns a running garden hose in a friend’s direction and sprays water at his legs.
A company truck arrives with the main tent, a big pipe-framed structure under which Feast-goers will eat Italian sausage subs with peppers and onions and such.
The tent crew goes to work, the pipes ringing as they hit the ground.
For Peters, the tent raising is a signature moment, one of several that signal to him the Feast is at hand.
He grew up on Haverhill Street and remembers at 9 years old playing with friends in the street and hearing the exploding salutes. They would run over and fall in behind the Feast marching band.
This year’s Feast has three marching bands. Italian-American processions. It has local performers including the Lawrence drama group Acting Out and the popular Spanish musician — and Lawrence native — Roque Peña.
It has memorable and dramatic and solemn moments including Friday’s Torchlight procession, Saturday’s procession of the Three Saints, and Masses at Holy Rosary Shrine.
This year’s festival also presents a watershed moment. The Society has extended an invitation to the majority Hispanic population in Lawrence to join and be part of the annual festivities celebrating the holy martyred brothers. Saint Alfio, Saint Filadelfo and Saint Cirino, and the city’s immigrant roots.
Peters and Feast President Tony Palmisano, like many in the Feast organizing group, the St. Alfio Society, no longer live in Lawrence. But the city is home to their parish, the St. Alfio Society and the festival.
They want to be respectful of the people who live here now, 24/7.
“We have a few members who speak Spanish fluently and they have gone up and down the street inviting (businesses) to the Feast,” Palmisano said. “To place tables and chairs outside their businesses and be part of the celebration. We are doing all we can to welcome them and have them be part of the Feast.”
Meanwhile, the dozen Society members enjoy each others’ company and reminisce and look ahead to the weekend. As usual, several surprises are in store. Moments to recognize vital people and important service.
The Society and the Feast are devoted to good works. The members raise money for scholarships for local students, Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and local charities.
The generosity, the fun, the religious faith, the cultural celebration and goodwill can be heard all weekend in the drum beats, horns and chants from the crowd and Society.
“Viva St. Alfio.”
