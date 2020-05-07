LAWRENCE — The coronavirus threat has claimed yet another victim.
The Feast of the Three Saints, held every Labor Day weekend for nearly a century, will not take place this year.
Michael Morley, president of the St. Alfio Society, which organizes the feast, confirmed Thursday evening the iconic event has been canceled.
“We put the safety of the community first,” he said. “It was the right thing for us to do.”
The council of the St. Alfio Society met by Zoom a few days ago and voted to cancel, he said.
“It was with a heavy heart for sure,” Morley said.
The feast typically draws thousands of people to Lawrence during Labor Day weekend. People with Lawrence roots have been known to travel from the other side of the country and to reconnect with friends and relatives at the feast, Morley noted.
While the feast celebrates Italian pride, people of all ethnic backgrounds enjoy the food, music, revelry – and faith.
“It is about faith and family,” said Morley, who like so many current and former Lawrence residents has grown up with the feast. It has been a part of his life for about 60 years, he said.
This would have been the 97th Feast of the Three Saints, which honors the martyrdom of Saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino, three young men who despite excruciating torture imposed by Roman authorities refused to renounce faith in Jesus Christ.
The feast was brought to Lawrence by the large numbers of Sicilian immigrants who came here to work in the textile mills roughly a century ago.
The celebration begins Friday evening of Labor Day weekend in front of City Hall on Common Street. The St. Alfio’s Band, led for many years by Salvatore Erna, plays the American and Italian national anthems. Then the parade, led by various dignitaries and members of the St. Alfio Society, marches along Common, Union, Garden and Newbury streets, which used to be the Italian neighborhood.
The feast continues through Saturday and on Sunday, the climax takes place as the statues of Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino are brought out from their place of honor in the church. They are carried in a procession through the surrounding streets, amid a blizzard of green, white and red confetti.
Revelers attach money to the statues, often as an expression of gratitude for favors believed to have been brought about by the intercession of one of the saints.
“It’s a wonderful thing,” Morley said.
Morley and other members of the St. Alfio Society have vowed this is not the end of this longtime Lawrence tradition.
“This is not the end. Twenty-twenty-one will be a great year,” he said. The 100th anniversary of the feast will be observed with “a grand celebration,” he added.