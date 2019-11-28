ANDOVER – It was pretty much standard fare for the 32nd annual Feaster Five on Thursday, drawing 7,700 runners and walkers.
Unpredictable weather and unpredictable finishes.
As for the weather, it ended up being very pleasant for runners – about 47 degrees and partly sunny – after being overcast, drizzling and chilly pre-race, this coming a year after the chilliest race day (8 degrees) in two decades.
And the men’s and women’s winners in both the 5-mile and 5K races were first-time champs.
Simon Voorhees, 26, who is an Andover native but a medical school student in Philadelphia, won the men’s 5K in 15:43, while Michigan native Ally Eads, a first-time Feaster Fiver residing in Haverhill, won the women’s 5K in 19:26.
In the men’s 5-mile, Scott Mindel, 33, of Burlington easily won in 25:56. He finished third in the 5K last year, his first-ever time in Andover. Allie Morris, 22, of Walpole won the women’s 5-mile in 29:34.
In terms of what was predictable at the 2019 Feaster Five was the atmosphere, the presence of road racing legends Joan Benoit Samuelson and Bill Rodgers, and the thousands upon thousands of conversations between old friends.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” said Rodgers, who has been in downtown Andover on Thanksgiving morning for 20-plus years.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again,” Rodgers said. “This is one of my all-time favorite races. It’s really not a race, but a celebration of family and health.”
The day started at 7:45 a.m. with the Kids K, which includes mini races for boys and girls ages 3 to 12.
Then came the main event on Main Street, at the intersection of Routes 28 and 133 and the swarm of runners and walkers waiting for the initial starting gun.
Voorhees, who attends Temple Medical School, broke off on the first downhill on High Street, just over a mile into the 5K race and never looked back.
He bested Neal Darmody of Bow, New Hampshire, (16:06) and Manuel Gomez of South Boston (16:16).
Eads, the 5K women’s winner, was a two-time All-American runner from Hillsdale College, moving to the area to work at New Balance in Lawrence. She bested Michaela Jones, 19, of North Andover (19:42).
“I really didn’t have any expectations on winning,” she said. “I wanted to see where my fitness was. I’m coming off a slightly torn Achilles and didn’t want to push it.”
In the men’s 5-mile, Mindel said he started going after runners that broke out quick, thinking they were his competition, but realized they were 5K runners.
At about 31/2 miles, Mindel said he took off on the downhill and was able to break away comfortably with a 5-minute mile. Ben Pare of Portland, Maine, was second at 26:18 and Chris Skelly of Pepperell finished at 26:19.
In the women’s 5-miler, Morris won easily, besting Morgan Linga (30:22) and Kylie Regan (30:41), both of New York City.