ANDOVER — Expect to see Rainbows at this year’s Feaster Five Road Race. This November, the Thanksgiving Day road race will partner with the Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Fund.
Event organizers said in a press release they will be working closely with the Olson family to include elements to honor Sidney Olson, 5, at the annual event.
The Sidney Mae Olson Rainbow Fund was created in honor of Sidney, who was struck and killed in Elm Square in May. The scholarship funds enrollment for children at the SHED Children’s Campus in Andover, which Sidney attended. SHED offers education programs for pre-K and kindergarten aged kids, as well as after-school programs.
The family has also been involved in pushing for pedestrian safety improvements to Andover streets.
MaryBeth Ellis, Sidney’s mother, is a decorated triathlete and a coach with the Merrimack Valley Striders.
“The Feaster Five is a celebration of community, family and giving — and is a special day for our family every year,” Ellis said. “We couldn’t think of a more perfect way to celebrate the spirit of our daughter Sidney — and to support our mission of creating communities where every child can reach their full potential with access to safe streets, early education, and kids running programs.”
In addition to supporting the Sidney’s Rainbow Fund, the race will also help fund the Merrimack Valley Striders’ High School Scholarship fund, the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Bellesini Academy, and Groundwork Lawrence.
The striders are a local running club founded in 1979 that host the race.
“Every year it is wonderful to see all types of families come together to complete this race. Whether they are running to beat their personal best or walking it for the first time, the Feaster Five is an event for everyone,” said Robin Condon, president of the Merrimack Valley Striders.
“Using the proceeds from this race to support these organization’s in our community make it an extra special event.”
The fundraiser has a 5k and five mile option. Every contestant is also entitled to a Table Talk Apple Pie at the end of the race.
“We spend a lot of time talking about family, fitness and fun when it comes to the Feaster Five Road Race,” said Tom Licciardello, a race organizer. “With the support of Sidney’s family, who have long been a part of the Feaster Five family, we want to keep Sidney and her beautiful spirit at the front of our minds.”
The event also includes a three day expo beginning on November 20 that will include shopping, sponsor booths and book signings.
The race is scheduled for Thanksgiving on Nov. 23 and early registration in July costs $35 for adults. For more information or to register visit feasterfive.com
