ANDOVER — A longstanding Thanksgiving tradition — the Feaster Five road race — will go virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Registration is open now to people who can complete a 5K or 5-mile course; that course will be of their choosing. There will also be a 1K option for children.
“It’s the 33rd year for Feaster Five and we wanted to keep the tradition alive and open the opportunity to family and friends around the globe,” said Tom Licciardello, race manager.
“Though the streets of Andover won’t be packed with runners, walkers, families, and dogs on Thanksgiving morning, we think this virtual event is going to be epic,” he added.
New to the Feaster Five this year is an option for more adventurous runners who want to compete in a virtual 13K challenge: a 5K/5M combined.
To encourage new runners and support those who have participated before, the Feaster Five will still offer its popular Couch to 5K training program, but virtually. There will be three videos posted each week for the 12-week program.
Runners can compete anytime between Nov. 22 and 29. Participants are encouraged to form a team of family and friends. There is a $5 discount for each team member.
Presented by the Merrimack Valley Striders running club, beneficiaries for this year’s virtual Feaster Five are the Hoyt Foundation, Merrimack Valley YMCA and Bellesini Academy.
Register now at www.feasterfive.com.