ANDOVER — The neighborhood on Rocky Hill Road in Andover is a close-knit one. So when they heard that a well-loved resident of their dead-end road, which is located near Harold Parker State Forest, was having trouble last Monday, they all came running.
A group text brought around a dozen residents to one backyard, where a young, red-tailed hawk had gotten entangled in a net.
While the bird was clearly stuck, it was also quiet.
“I think it was pretty exhausted at that point and it was just kinda hanging there,” neighbor Nancy Allard said. “Looking helpless.”
Allard said the bird was hanging by a wing that was caught in the netting.
“He looked really scared,” she said.
She said it is common to see red-tailed hawks in the area.
“All of us have very open big backyards that are lined with really high trees,” Allard said. “They love that environment.”
She said the neighbors were all concerned the hawk had been injured.
Allard said the neighbors quickly decided to let the experts handle it, so they called Katie Kozikowski of Andover Animal Control, Erin Hutchins of Cape Ann Wildlife and Dan Proulx of Dan’s Wildlife Rescue. Proulx said it was a team effort: As he untangled the animal, police cut the net.
During the rescue Proulx wore only rubber examination gloves over his hands, in order to not injure the animal. Proulx said he got bit on his hands a few times.
“But my main worry was the talons, so that was the first thing I secured,” he said.
He brought the bird to Cape Ann Wildlife in Gloucester. The bird received a check-up, which included an X-ray.
The hawk was released after being given a clean bill of health on Wednesday.
“Everyone was just happy because we love watching them fly,” Allard said.
Allard explained that the homeowners put up the black netting to serve as a back stop behind a soccer goal in their back yard. Proulx said that the homeowners have since put up something called scare tape in order to prevent future incidents.
Allard said people should beware of using netting, especially when it’s black because it’s hard to see.
Bob Douglas, the director of conservation in Andover, said red-tailed hawks are the most commonly seen hawks in town. Douglas said they have a piercing cry that is often heard in movies.
“Anybody who has ever watched a movie will hear it, whether it’s an eagle or a vulture or a pterodactyl, they always use the red-tailed hawk cry” he said.
Douglas said his favorite place to spot the hawks is at the community garden on High Plain Road, but he added they are all around town.
“They go all over the place,” he said. “You can often spot them on roadways, they are not afraid to grab roadkill.”
He said the population of most raptors are in decline, something he said many experts attribute to the use of rodenticide.
“Go with the mouse traps,” said Douglas.
When the bird was released, Proulx said, he immediately rejoined his family.
“He flew directly to his siblings,” he said.
For more information on Dan’s Wildlife Rescue visit facebook.com/danswildliferescue/
