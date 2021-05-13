BOSTON — Two Lawrence residents were sentenced in federal court this week for their roles in trafficking or distributing fentanyl, authorities said.
Ronyel Pena, 20, pleaded guilty to a series of charges involving fentanyl drug trafficking activity, according to information released by the Department of Justice.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Sterns then sentenced Pena to one year and one day in federal prison and four years of supervised release, according to the DOJ.
Pena was charged as part of a coordinated enforcement operation in the Merrimack Valley dubbed “Operation Devil’s Highway,” according to authorities.
The operation targeted the distribution of opioids, including fentanyl and heroin, and resulted in charges against a total of 40 people for federal drug offenses, with at least a dozen more individuals facing state charges.
Beginning in the spring of 2019, federal agents said they began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization in the Lawrence area. Between April and June 2019, federal agents made five controlled purchases of fentanyl from the organization. Pena delivered the fentanyl for four of the five controlled purchases, according to court papers.
State and Lawrence police assisted federal authorities with the investigation.
Nieves Guzman, 34, is now facing deportation to the Dominican Republic following her sentencing on fentanyl conspiracy charges, according to the DOJ.
U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper sentenced Guzman to time served, which was approximately 18 months in prison, and she is now subject to deportation, authorities said.
Guzman pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more fentanyl.
On Nov. 2, 2019, investigators executed a search warrant at a suspected stash house in Lawrence associated with a drug organization and encountered Guzman, who had a kilogram brick of fentanyl in her purse, according to authorities.
In the house, investigators also located various drug distribution paraphernalia, including a mixing bowl containing suspected fentanyl, sifters and blenders, authorities said.
Two of Guzman’s co-defendants, Francis Jimenez Minyetty and Enmanuel Brioso Fabal, have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, according to the DOJ.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.