BOSTON – A Lawrence man was one of 15 people charged this week in federal court in connection with a fentanyl and cocaine distribution ring in New England.
The investigation, which began in March 2017 and intercepted communications on at least 11 cell phones, revealed the 15 individuals "actively distributed fentanyl and cocaine and that their drug trafficking activities extended throughout southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut," according to a statement released by the department.
Alvin Javier, also known as Sopha, age 26, a Dominican national residing in Lawrence, was among the list of those charged released by the DOJ.
The 15 individuals were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute and/or possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to the statement.
According to the criminal complaint, the first phase of the investigation revealed that Javier was involved in the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine. Javier worked for another man "by regularly delivering fentanyl and cocaine to narcotics customers."
Two later phases of the investigation uncovered the work of other fentanyl and cocaine distributors, according to the statement.
This week, federal agents seized three handguns; loaded magazines and ammunition, including a high-capacity magazine; two vehicles; approximately 4 kilos of fentanyl, heroin and/or cocaine; approximately 5 pounds of marijuana; 38 bottles of liquid THC; approximately $140,000 in cash; and kilo presses, scales and other drug packaging materials, according to the DOJ.
The operation was conducted by a multi-agency task force through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The principal mission of the task force "is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply," according to the statement.
