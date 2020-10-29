METHUEN – A Methuen man is facing federal charges after he was captured and confessed to robbing five banks in neighboring Middlesex County in August and September, according to court records.
Caio Costa, 25, was eventually arrested after robbing a Tewksbury bank Sept. 25 and crashing his motorcycle during a on 80- to 100-mph police chase in Lawrence, police said. He was captured the following day, Sept. 26, leaving a hotel in Salem, N.H.
Costa was charged this week by criminal complaint with armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.
He was detained after an initial appearance in federal court in Boston on Wednesday.
After his arrest Sept. 26, during an interview with investigators, Costa confessed to the bank robberies in the Middlesex County communities of Tewksbury, Chelmsford, Lowell and Wilmington, according to court records.
During each robbery, Costa is believed to have entered the banks wearing dark clothing and a motorcycle helmet, and "brandished what appeared to be a black revolver," according to the statement.
"Following each robbery, the robber escaped on a dark-colored motorcycle," according to charging documents.
On Sept. 25, Costa, wearing dark clothing and a motorcycle helmet, entered a Salem Five Bank branch in Tewksbury, according to the DOJ.
"The teller handed Costa cash and Costa exited the bank and sped away on a dark-colored motorcycle. Local law enforcement, who became aware of the robbery, observed Costa on the motorcycle in traffic and attempted to stop him. Costa allegedly fled, accelerating at speeds estimated to be 80-100 miles per hour while weaving in and out of traffic. Costa eventually crashed the motorcycle and escaped on foot, leaving his black helmet behind," according to the statement.
Court records indicate Costa crashed his motorcycle into the back of a black truck on the highway and then ran from the scene wearing his black helmet. The helmet was later found in the yard of a Lawrence home.
When he was later arrested leaving the Salem, N.H., hotel, police said Costa had "road rash" type injuries on his body.
Investigators also recovered a large black garbage bag Costa said he threw in a dumpster. It contained a black backpack, .22 caliber revolver, American flag bandanna he allegedly wore during the robberies and several articles of clothing, according to court records.
If convicted of armed bank robbery, Costa faces 25 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
The charge of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence carries a mandatory sentence of seven years in prison to be served consecutive to the armed robbery charges, according to the DOJ.
