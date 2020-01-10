BOSTON — Three defendants who allegedly participated in a fentanyl distribution organization were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday.
Francis Jimenez Minyetty, 38, Enmanuel Brioso Fabal, 29, and Nieves Guzman, 32, are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession of the drug with intent to distribute. All three are Dominican nationals who lived in Lawrence, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
They were arrested Nov. 2.
Investigators conducted two controlled purchases of fentanyl from Brioso Fabal and Jimenez Minyetty. They bought approximately 500 fentanyl pills Aug. 5 and about 55 grams of fentanyl powder Sept. 26, according to court documents.
On Nov. 2, investigators executed a search warrant at a suspected "stash house" in Lawrence associated with this drug organization and encountered Guzman, who had a kilogram brick of fentanyl in her purse, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. Investigators found various drug distribution paraphernalia, including a mixing bowl containing fentanyl, sifters and blenders, Lelling said.
The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl, applicable to Brioso Fabal and Jimenez Minyetty, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of as much as $5 million.
The charges of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, which apply to Guzman, carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and as much as a $10 million fine.
Lelling and Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England, announced the indictments Wednesday. The case is being prosecuted by the Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit of the U.S. Attorney's Office.