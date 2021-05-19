With bright sunshine and temperatures expected to rise close to 80 degrees, it felt just like summer in the Merrimack Valley on Wednesday.
Victoria Ventura, 6, of Methuen, left, and her sister, Sophia, 8, enjoyed ice cream together at Findeisen’s Farms ice cream stand. Victoria has a dish of vanilla with cherry swirl and Sophia has a dish of chocolate and vanilla with M&Ms. With the recent summer-like weather, their family has gone out for ice cream several times.
Jeff Brito, 18, pops a wheelie on his bicycle while he and friend Jeffrey Almanzar, 19, perform tricks along the Methuen rail trail. It was a perfect day to do just about anything outside.