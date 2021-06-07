Feline rescue awarded $100,000 Cummings grant

SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society will receive $100,000 spread over the next four years thanks to a grant from Cummings Foundation.
The organization was chosen from 590 applicants to be one of 140 local nonprofits to receive grants ranging from $100,000 to $500,000 through Cummings Foundation's $25 million grant program.
The feline rescue plans to use this funding to provide free microchips to cats in communities located in Central and Eastern Massachusetts with a focus on Essex, Middlesex and Suffolk counties. Dogs will also be microchipped at the organization's Rabies & Microchipping Clinics, held in Salisbury.
The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society plans to distribute microchip scanners in select communities to ensure it will be easy to get a stray animal scanned and returned home as soon as possible.
Since 1992, the organization has sheltered and found homes for thousands of cats and helped make spay and neuter surgeries more convenient and affordable for both owned and free-roaming cats.
The rescue also assists with veterinary costs for low-income individuals and community cats.
"The ASPCA estimates over 10 million dogs and cats are lost or stolen in the U.S. every year," Stephanie Lyon, the rescue's development and communications manager, said in a statement.
"This incredibly generous grant from Cummings Foundation will enable MRFRS to make a difference for every animal we help, across all of our programs, by providing them with a microchip at no cost," she said. "Keeping pets in their homes with the people that love them is so important to us at MRFRS. We're grateful to Cummings Foundation's commitment to making the world a better place for cats, dogs and their caregivers."
Cummings Foundation has now awarded more than $300 million to greater Boston nonprofits.
The foundation aims to give back in the area where it owns commercial buildings, all of which are managed, at no cost to the foundation, by its affiliate, Cummings Properties. This Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 10 million square feet of debt-free space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the foundation.
"We aim to help meet the needs of people in all segments of our local community," Joel Swets, Cummings Foundation executive director, said in a statement. "It is the incredible organizations we fund, however, that do the actual daily work to empower our neighbors, educate our children, fight for equity, and so much more."
With the help of about 80 volunteers, the foundation first identified 140 organizations to receive grants of at least $100,000 each. Among the winners were first-time recipients, as well as nonprofits that had previously received Cummings Foundation grants. Forty of this latter group of repeat recipients were then selected to have their grants elevated to 10-year awards ranging from $200,000 to $500,000 each.
"We have adopted a democratic approach to philanthropy, which empowers an impressive roster of dedicated volunteers to decide more than half of all our grant winners each year,'' Swets said. "We benefit from their diverse backgrounds and perspectives; they benefit from a meaningful and fulfilling experience; and the nonprofits often benefit from increased exposure and new advocates."
This year's grant recipients represent a wide variety of causes, including social justice, homelessness prevention, affordable housing, education, violence prevention and food insecurity. The nonprofits are spread across 43 different cities and towns.
The complete list of 140 grant winners, plus more than 800 previous recipients, is available at www.CummingsFoundation.org.