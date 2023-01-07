NORTH ANDOVER — A North Andover police sergeant is suing Chief Charles Gray and the town in a whistleblower lawsuit, saying she’s been subjected to sexual harassment, retaliation and gender discrimination on the job.
Police Sgt. Katherine Gehrke said she’s been passed over for promotions and retaliated against because she was “seen as an ally” for other females working in the department, including one officer who filed a formal discrimination complaint with the state in 2019. That female officer left the department and was paid an undisclosed sum of money.
Also, during a 2020 outside management review of the department, Gehrke said she complained of “numerous instances of discriminatory and harassing conduct that she had witnessed and been a victim of personally.”
According to the lawsuit, which also names Denise Casey, deputy town manager, “Specifically, (Gehrke) raised several concerns and objections that women within the department were afforded fewer opportunities for training and appointments to specialty roles.”
The lawsuit also alleges Gray regularly plays pranks on the rank and file, “which include, but are not limited to” putting salt in officers’ coffee, and moving officers’ personal vehicles from the parking lot to remote locations.
The pranks “were causing other officers to model their behavior after that of Chief Gray,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit, filed under the civil rights and whistleblower acts, was filed in Essex Superior Court by Needham attorney Timothy Burke. The suit seeks damages of $830,000 for lost wages and compensation, along with other damages.
Gray did not return messages seeking comment for this article.
Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues wrote in an email “as a matter of policy, the town does not comment on litigation on personnel matters.”
‘Discriminating and harassing’ culture
Gehrke has worked for the Police Department for the past 17 years and is described in the suit as a “dedicated, energetic and hardworking employee” who has never had disciplinary action taken against her.
She is one of three female officers in the 40-member department, according to the suit.
In 2005, she transferred to North Andover from the Hingham Police Department, where she had worked for nine years. As “precondition” of her transfer and based on her experience, she was placed at top patrol officer pay in North Andover, according to the lawsuit.
Then-Town Manager Mark Rees placed her pay at “one step below maximum salary.” After six months she was to be increased to the maximum step, according to court papers.
However, in contract negotiations in 2022, the town said they revised particular terms and only years of service with the town of North Andover were to be credited, and not previous years with Civil Service. Gehrke was the only North Andover superior officer who had prior years of service in another community who “would be adversely affected by this change in language,” according to the suit.
In 2013, Gehrke started working as a school resource officer for the department with “aspirations of becoming detective.” Previous school resource officers were promoted to detective.
As school resource officer, Gehrke was also the department’s court and firearms officer. She complained to then-Lt. Gray that the responsibilities of court and firearms officer and school resource officer should be split “so that the SRO could focus on the significant issues surrounding schools and students.”
Her suggestion was “not well received” and Gehrke resigned as school resource officer as a result.
Immediately after her resignation, the position of school resource officer was split, with a separate position created for court and firearms officer. Gehrke was never promoted to detective, in an action that “was retaliatory and done as a consequence of expressing her dissatisfaction” with Gray’s decision making, according to the lawsuit.
In 2016, Gray became chief and “began to implement and foster a culture of discriminatory and harassing conduct,” according to the suit.
Setting up for ‘payday’
After the Merrimack Valley gas explosions on Sept. 13, 2018, which affected the town of North Andover, Gehrke questioned the police department’s “refusal to offer any critical incident stress management” for town officers who responded.
Gray responded “it’s part of the job,” according to the suit.
Gehrke, according to the lawsuit, also complained about this during the 2020 consultant review of the department. As a result of internal stress from her work situation, she “sought personal counseling.”
The suit also says that in February 2018, a female animal control officer named “Marie” was forced to resign. “Shortly after her departure, male officer placed a label on the paper shredding machine located in the dispatch area with the name ‘Marie’ on it. This was done with the intention of comparing the female officer to trash,” according to the suit.
“This discriminatory act was condoned and tacitly approved by the Defendant Chief Gray” and as recently as May 2022, officers and other staff members were still referring to the paper shredder as “Marie.”
Gehrke said she also raised concerns about mold and “actual mushrooms” growing in various areas of the women’s locker room at the station. No similar conditions were present in the mens’ locker room. She demanded the Board of Health be notified and “months later the situation was eventually rectified.”
She “alleges her continual complaints about unprofessional conduct, disparate treatment, the condition between the men’s and women’s locker rooms, resulted in being branded as a ‘trouble maker’ by her supervisors” and Gray, according to the lawsuit.
According to court papers, Gray previously made comments to Gehrke about female officers who file complaints. His belief is “they are setting themselves up for a pay day.”
“Gray’s comments were implying the reason females file complaints is to be compensated from a lawsuit,” court documents state.
‘Pattern’ of discrimination
Former North Andover Police Officer Kara Caffrey-Rowley filed a complaint against Gray and the town with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination in January 2019.
From 2016 to 2018, Caffrey-Rowley said Gray “engaged in a continuous pattern of demeaning and discriminatory behavior towards” her, according to the complaint.
She also said she was passed over for a promotion to detective. Also, she told Gray she was pregnant and asked him to keep it confidential during a meeting on May 23, 2018, according to the complaint.
But in June 2018, Gray discussed her pregnancy with another North Andover officer and asked, “Are you sure it isn’t yours?” according to the MCAD complaint.
The patrol officer’s contract specifies that pregnancy is a “personal and confidential matter” and “any officer who does disclose her pregnancy shall be entitled to have all the information relating to the pregnancy be confidential.”
Gray also said Caffrey-Rowley did not earn her full-time position with the Police Department and lied about being a North Andover resident, according to the complaint. He also told officers she was only hired because she was a neighbor of former Police Chief Paul Gallagher.
Gray would leave the room when she entered and “other officers ... have disassociated themselves from (Caffrey-Rowley) out of fear of being ostracized by Chief Gray,” according to the lawsuit.
When asked about the MCAD complaint Friday, Caffrey-Rowley said “the matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of all parties.”
She declined further comment for this story.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
