CONCORD, N.H. — A Lawrence man who pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl has been sentenced to 60 months in prison.
Anthony Cabrera, 27, crossed the state line and sold about 49 grams of fentanyl, a deadly and highly addictive opioid, to an undercover officer in Salem, N.H., on March 12, according to court documents.
He pleaded guilty June 6 in U.S. District Court.
“Interstate fentanyl trafficking threatens the health and safety of people throughout New Hampshire,” U.S. Attorney Scott Murray said. “This conduct clearly merits the imposition of substantial prison sentences. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate, prosecute and incarcerate those who are responsible for distributing this deadly drug.”
“The state of New Hampshire is faced with a fentanyl crisis unlike ever before,” Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle said. “Those responsible for distributing lethal drugs like fentanyl to the citizens of New Hampshire need to be held accountable for their actions. DEA will aggressively pursue drug trafficking organizations and individuals who are coming from out of state to distribute this poison in order to profit and destroy people’s lives.”
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the allegations against Cabrera.