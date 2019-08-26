Festival of Trees to hold scavenger hunt
METHUEN — The Methuen Festival of Trees will hold its second scavenger hunt, with this year’s theme being "A Tree Grows in Methuen." This scavenger hunt adventure through historic Methuen will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, followed by dinner and awards.
Starting from the Festival’s headquarters at 13 Branch St., teams of four to 10 participants will work to reveal clues that will take them to 11 locations in and around Methuen, with the last stop featuring a buffet dinner and prizes. Bonus points are earned by special activities at each stop, posting photos on social media and collecting special items along the way.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, the team with the best theme costumes and a Dead Wood prize for the team that comes in last. Every team member will receive raffle tickets for the 2019 Festival of Trees, making every team member a winner.
Tickets are $35 per person, which includes dinner at the end of the hunt. Children are welcome to be on teams and participate. Proceeds support the historic preservation mission of the Festival of Trees. To RSVP your team and join in the fun with friends and family register online at: methuenfestivalof trees.com, call the Festival at 978-685-8878, or email info@methuenfestivalof trees.com.
The 2019 Festival runs from Nov. 22 through Dec. 7.
Pizza for a cause
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Historical Society will host a Flatbread Fundraiser, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Flatbread Pizza, 258 Andover St., Georgetown.
The Flatbread Company will donate $3.50 for each large flatbread and $1.75 for each small flatbread sold during the benefit (including takeout).
The historical society will be selling raffle tickets to “A Christmas Carol,” a musical production at North Shore Music Theatre in December. There’ll also be a “guessing game” at the GHS table. For more information, visit georgetownhistoricalsociety.com, flatbreadcompany.com/georgetown.
Psychic readings are Thursday
HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle will hold an evening of psychic readings from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. Psychic readings, healing arts and specialty shopping will be available inside the castle. Castle staff readers Judith-Anne, Valeria and Amy Sabatino will be joined by three special guest readers
Appointments are booked at the door only. Doors open about 4:55 p.m. You may purchase multiple appointments with the same reader to create a longer session with a single reader, or to visit multiple readers. You may also stop by to purchase a later hour appointment(s) for you and your friends, leave to do errands or have dinner and then return in time for your session(s). The 15 minute reading slots are $25 each.
Enjoy shopping at the Stone Sisters pop-up boutique.
More information is available at www.winnekenni.com.
Parish picnic planned
HAVERHILL — Sacred Hearts Parish will hold a parish and welcome back to school Mass and picnic on Sunday, Sept. 8. The picnic take place on the lawn outside the rectory behind the church, immediately following the 11:30 a.m. Mass.
This event, previously hosted separately by the school and parish, combines the students and their families returning to school with members of the parish community.
Included are popcorn, hamburgers, hot dogs, face painting, games and more. Please bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.
There is no charge for this parish event.
Cycle for Shelter raises more than $160,000 for Emmaus
HAVERHILL — The 31st annual Cycle for Shelter, held July 28, raised more than $160,000 to help Emmaus Inc. of Haverhill combat homelessness. The event was sponsored by International Cars Ltd.
For more than 20 years, Marshall Jespersen, dealer principal and ICL’s dealerships have sponsored the event as a part of their continued dedication to supporting the communities in which each ICL dealership resides.
Out of every dollar raised, 92 cents goes directly back to programming, officials said.
The Jespersen family and ICL have now combined to donate more than $110,000 to Emmaus since the partnership began. Emmaus provides critical housing resources to those most in need, from emergency shelter to affordable housing, and has helped more than 30,000 men, women and children. They serve more than 80,000 meals per year and provide 70,000 bed nights for homeless men, women and children.
More than 2,500 people go through the program each year, with approximately half being children age 18 and younger. For more information about Emmaus and its mission, visit, www.emmausinc.org.
Army National Guard retirees invited to luncheon
Friday, Sept. 6, is the reservation deadline for the New Hampshire Army National Guard 11th Annual Retiree Luncheon, which will take place beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Joint Forces Headquarters building on the State Military Reservation, Minuteman Way (off Regional Drive) in Concord.
The event will feature a briefing on the current status of the NHARNG , exhibits and displays of interest to retirees. A group photo is also planned.
The luncheon fee is $7 at the door. All retired NHARNG members who have not attended prior luncheons or have relocated are urged to contact Command Sergeant Major (Ret) David Follansbee at 603-623-7757 or dave_follansbee@comcast.net.