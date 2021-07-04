It may have been a damp, chilly Fourth of July, but that didn’t stop many in Andover from turning out for the annual Horribles Parade in Andover. Parents and children dressed in patriotic attire and decorated bikes and scooters in red, white and blue just for the occasion. The route was changed this year, starting in front of Town Hall on Bartlett Street and continuing right onto Chestnut, right onto Whittier Court and then to the park.
FESTIVE FOURTH
