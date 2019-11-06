LAWRENCE — Things must be going pretty well for voters in the city these days, as they swept back into office mostly incumbents, with one or two exceptions.
In the At-Large City Council race, the top three winners were incumbents Pavel Payano, Ana Levy and newcomer Celina Reyes.
Final numbers for the at-large race were unavailable as of press time because of some problems with one of the precincts, according to elections officials.
Payano, 33, of 74 Farley St., topped the ticket.
“It feels great,” he said. “It’s good to know the confidence the people of Lawrence have in me.”
He hopes to tackle many of the same issues he’s been going after since becoming a councilor, including affordable housing, public safety, jobs and investment in schools.
Reyes, 42, of 76 Coolidge St., was greeted to loud applause as she entered City Hall. It was her first election and she came in close to if not ahead of incumbent Ana Levy, of 167 Prospect St.
“The community really supported me,” she said, adding it was a special victory since she was running for the first time.
District A
In the District A race, incumbent Maria De La Cruz of 26 Summit St. defeated challenger Frankie Caraballo by a margin of 433 to 314. Write-in candidate Sandy Almonte got just 33 votes. Neither De La Cruz nor Caraballo could be reached for comment Tuesday night. Almonte said she was unaware of the final tally and had to go to work.
District B
In District B, incumbent Estela Reyes of 36 E. Haverhill St. defeated challenger Alcibiades Acosta by a vote of 837 to 183, although those remain unofficial votes as of press time.
Reyes said she was happy that she won her fifth term.
“I’m here working with constituents and I hear their concerns,” she said.
District C
In District C, incumbent Kendrys Vasquez, 681 Lowell St., also the council president, won reelection with 548 votes over Jorge Gonzalez, who got just 290 votes.
Vasquez said he was “very grateful for the support” he received and looked forward to the next term with a new City Council that is very similar to the current one.
“We’ve been able to work well together among ourselves and with the mayor,” he said. “It’s important we maintain that, and have respect for each other and the work we do.”
District D
District D, meanwhile, also voted in another incumbent, Jeovanny Rodriguez, 32 Gale St., who got 809 votes to Lee Fickenworth’s 97 votes, or 89 percent of the vote.
“We have done a tremendous amount of work for the district and we keep putting people first, making the needs of the people our main goal and people recognize that,” he said. “All the resources available in the city, I like to make sure the community knows those services and resources are available. I think the voters have seen that and gave me their vote.”
Fickenworth said she was “mad” that she didn’t win.
“I worked my butt off,” she said. “He beat me really bad. If that’s what the voters want, that’s what they’ll get.”
District E
In District E, incumbent David Abdoo, of 54 Stevens Ave., easily beat challenger Jose Madera by a vote of 927 to 431.
“This is outstanding,” said a jubilant Abdoo. “I look at it as a check-in with an employer. It’s a clear message about the last two years. They have been affirmed and validated.”
Abdoo said he remains concerned about the ongoing impact of the Columbia Gas disaster. His district includes South Lawrence.
“Columbia Gas was front and center above all issues in every conversation I had with voters,” he said. “There’s still a lot of anxiety. Peoples’ yards are still being dug up. Mine was dug up yesterday.”
District F
Finally, in District F, incumbent Marc Laplante, of 29 Durso Ave., carried the day, winning by a vote of 590 to 323 over challenger Gregorio Delrosario.
“You don’t achieve victory without a lot of work,” Laplante said after the final results came in.
He and Delrosario had words in the hallway leading into the gym at the South Lawrence East School, where District F votes were tallied.
The challenger accused Laplante of spending time on one side of the district and ignoring the other side.
“He needs to broaden his work for the whole district, not just his side,” Delrosario said.
Laplante bit his tongue, arguing later that the results clearly showed he had support throughout the district.
“It’s not true,” he said. “I’ve been doing work throughout the district. People who voted agree I’ve been paying plenty of attention to the entire district.”