METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Reckless Bikers Task Force is beginning to see success.
Since the task force was established three months ago, Police Chief Scott McNamara said there have been fewer dirt bikes and motorcycles screaming up and down city streets.
“We have seen an improvement from years past,” he said. “The tip line has proven to be an effective tool that has generated some actionable intelligence. We continue to meet with our task force partners every two weeks.”
In addition to Methuen, the task force includes police departments in Lowell, Andover, Chelmsford, Dracut, Lawrence, Tewksbury and Tyngsborough.
McNamara also said he is “very excited” about the upcoming rollout of the city’s camera program.
“I believe the program will assist us in combating not only the reckless biker issue, but a host of other quality of life issues,” he said.
On the evening of Aug. 12, Sgt. David Souther noticed a large group of motorcycles and dirt bikes traveling on Lawrence Street in the direction of Broadway.
According to police, the bikes were being driven in an “extremely reckless manner, passing cars while riding on the wrong side of the road and riding wheelies.”
Souther initially activated his lights and siren. But when the bikers refused to stop, he turned the alerts off and followed at a distance on Broadway.
One of the motorcycles, operated by Limarie Brito of Lawrence, stalled at the intersection of Broadway and Center Street. She was taken into custody and charged with operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, a marked lanes violation and failure to stop for a red light.
During a prior interview, McNamara described the heightened risk his officers take when chasing a recreational vehicle.
“Dirt bike and ATV pursuits are especially dangerous,” he said. “As it pertains to Methuen, we limit the use of continued pursuits to the most serious circumstances due to the possible consequences of those pursuits.”
McNamara also said dirt bikes and ATVs have become more prevalent during the past three years, prompting the need for the task force. He added that these vehicles are most often found in the western and central parts of Methuen.
“Most of these off-road dirt bikes are illegal on city streets and we are finding that even street-legal motor bikes are often unregistered stolen,” he said. “The individuals are becoming more brazen, taunting and attempting to intimidate motorists and even the police.”
Combined with drastic maneuvering capabilities, many dirt bikes have top speeds of at least 100 mph while ATVs are capable of reaching 80 mph.
Contact the task force at BikeTipLine@ci.methuen.ma.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.