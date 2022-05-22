NORTH ANDOVER — It was a sunny Saturday in North Andover as folks jogged, walked or biked past the Commons. As people came through, their attention was drawn to a grouping of flags, each placed a few feet apart, 500 in total. Some only glanced, but others were drawn to the field.
Marie Golab, out for a stroll, paused for a moment at one of the flags and then went on her way.
“It means a lot,” said Golab.
Golab said seeing the flags made her feel proud of her family.
“My dad was a vet, my brother is a vet, my father-in-law was a vet,” said Golab, of Methuen. “It’s great because it remembers all of our vets, both living and deceased that served this country.”
It’s called the Field of Honor. The 500 flags are the work of the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers. Rick Blain, a board member of the club said they don’t just honor people in the armed services but people who dedicate themselves to their communities as well.
Blain said the Exchange Club is a group that provides community service, like youth programs and scholarships.
According to Blain, it is their fourth year doing the field of honor and the town had been incredibly helpful with getting everything set up.
There isn’t any real significance to the number 500, said Blain. According to him they started off with 300 flags “but everyone loved it, so we decided to add 200 more.”
However, that doesn’t mean the flags are simply for show, either. According to Blain, each flag represents someone.
“Most of these flags are purchased by people and dedicated to someone who served our country or is currently serving our country or someone who has served our community,” said Blain.
During the pandemic Blain said a lot of the flags were dedicated to first responders and teachers.
Blain said the flags tend to draw attention.
“We have hundreds of people that come walking though the field during the three weeks that it is up and stop to talk to us and not only thanks us but tell us stories about family members that have served,” said Blain.
Another member of the Exchange Club, Mike Souza, said that Field of Honor was the entire reason he joined the club.
“I have never served in the armed forces but this is an opportunity to give back, to those that have given,” said Souza.
Souza said at the end of the three weeks people will able to get their flag back and keep it.
Area residents interested in honoring someone can buy flags at xcflags.com
On Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. the Exchange Club will hold a ceremony on the common with speakers and a band.
