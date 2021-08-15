METHUEN -- The city will honor local veterans and first responders next month by holding its first Field of Honor at Nevins Memorial Library.
The event features a field of American flags that will stand on the library's front lawn for a week starting on Methuen Day, Saturday, Oct. 2. A dedication ceremony for the Field of Honor will be held as part of those festivities.
The event is a fundraiser to benefit veterans and veterans' events, said Methuen Veteran Services Director Paul Jensen. Each flag will be purchased using a $100 donation from anyone who wishes to honor a beloved veteran or first responder.
In return, they will receive the flag at the conclusion of the Field of Honor, along with a pole mount that allows them to fly the flag at home.
"They can come back the next Sunday to get the flag and pole mount," Jensen said. "To identify the flags, we order custom made dog tags."
These will feature the honored person's name, branch and years of service, and will hang on a flag pole for the whole week.
"They will identify which one is their flag," Jensen said.
Anyone wishing to participate can click on "community" and then "Veterans Services" at the City of Methuen website, where they can follow a link to a registration form. They can also call Jensen at 978-983-8585, or stop by his offices at City Hall at 41 Pleasant St., for more information.
"I hope we can fill that whole lawn up with lots of flags," Jensen said. "That's my vision."