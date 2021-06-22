LAWRENCE — Voters will have another choice when it comes to electing a new city leader during September’s mayoral primary now that Doris Rodriguez has entered the race.
The former candidate for state Senate finalized her committee paperwork with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance last week, according to documents posted on its website. Rodriguez lists her address as 121 Stearns Ave. in Lawrence on the paperwork.
According to the Lawrence city elections division, Rodriguez pulled nomination papers to run on April 28. OCPF certified her paperwork to form the Committee to Elect Doris V. Rodriguez on June 16.
Rodriguez last ran for office in 2014 when she faced off against Pavel Payano, currently a Lawrence city councilor, and Barbara L’Italien, in the state Senate Democratic primary. She had hoped to score a seat representing the second Essex and Middlesex district, which includes Lawrence.
Across the district, L'Italien received 53% of the vote, Payano received 35% and Rodriguez received 10%.
Also running for mayor of Lawrence are current Interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, Willie Lantigua, Brian de Pena and Vilma Martinez-Dominguez.
Lawrence voters head to the polls for a mayoral primary election on Sept. 21. The municipal election takes place Nov. 2.